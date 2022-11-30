Game release dates 2023: all the PC, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch release dates

It’s looking like a banner year for the industry in terms of high quality releases, so a 2023 game release dates planner is sure going to come in handy. Even though everyone is looking to titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there’s just so much to look forward to already.

We’ll update this page when dates change. If any of the 2023 release dates slip due to any reason, we’ll let you know here. Moreover, if we’ve covered the game with a preview, video, or anything else, we’ll link to it so you can get an early idea of how it’s shaking up. The date this page was last updated will be at the very bottom of the page.

2023 Game release dates: January 2023

One Piece Odyssey (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – January 13

Persona 3 Portable (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox) – January 19

Persona 4 Golden (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox) – January 19

Fire Emblem Engage (Switch) – January 20

Forspoken (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X) – January 24

Risen (Switch, PS4, Xbox) – January 24

Disgaea 7 (Switch, PS4, PS5) – January 26

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (Switch) – January 26

Dead Space (PC, Xbox, PS5) – January 27

Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (Xbox) – January 27

We Were Here Forever (PS4, PS5, Xbox) – January 31

February 2023

Hogwarts Legacy (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – February 10

Theatrhythm Final Bar Line (PS4, Switch) – February 16

Tales of Symphonia Remastered (Switch, PS4, Xbox) – February 17

Wild Hearts (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X) – February 17

Atomic Heart (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X) – February 21

Like a Dragon: Ishin! (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – February 21

Horizon Call of the Mountain (PSVR2) – February 22

PlayStation VR 2 (February 22)

Company of Heroes 3 (PC) – February 23

Octopath Traveller II (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5) – February 24

Clive ‘N’ Wrench (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) – February

March 2023

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – March 3

Skull and Bones (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X) – March 9

Resident Evil 4 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – March 24

2023 Game release dates: April 2023

Dead Island 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – April 28

May 2023

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) – May 12

June 2023

TBC

July 2023

TBC

2023 Game release dates: August 2023

TBC

September 2023

TBC

October 2023

TBC

November 2023

TBC

December 2023

TBC

Select 2023 Titles without a date

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp (Switch)

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (PS4, PS5, Xbox, PC)

Goodbye Volcano High (PC, PS4, PS5)

Aliens: Dark Descent (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox)

Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox)

EA Sports FC (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox)

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)

Forza Motorsport (PC, Xbox)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox)

Layers of Fears (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X)

The Last Case of Benedict Fox (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X)

The Lords of the Fallen (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X)

Metal Slug Tactics (PC, Switch)

Starfield (PC, Xbox)

Minecraft Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch)

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (PC, Xbox Series S|X)

Street Fighter 6 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox)

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X)

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X)

Last updated on November 30th, 2022.