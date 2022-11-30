Game release dates 2023: all the PC, PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch release dates

It’s looking like a banner year for the industry in terms of high quality releases, so a 2023 game release dates planner is sure going to come in handy. Even though everyone is looking to titles like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there’s just so much to look forward to already.
We’ll update this page when dates change. If any of the 2023 release dates slip due to any reason, we’ll let you know here. Moreover, if we’ve covered the game with a preview, video, or anything else, we’ll link to it so you can get an early idea of how it’s shaking up. The date this page was last updated will be at the very bottom of the page.
2023 Game release dates: January 2023
- One Piece Odyssey (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – January 13
- Persona 3 Portable (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox) – January 19
- Persona 4 Golden (PC, Switch, PS4, Xbox) – January 19
- Fire Emblem Engage (Switch) – January 20
- Forspoken (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X) – January 24
- Risen (Switch, PS4, Xbox) – January 24
- Disgaea 7 (Switch, PS4, PS5) – January 26
- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life (Switch) – January 26
- Dead Space (PC, Xbox, PS5) – January 27
- Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition (Xbox) – January 27
- We Were Here Forever (PS4, PS5, Xbox) – January 31
February 2023
- Hogwarts Legacy (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – February 10
- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line (PS4, Switch) – February 16
- Tales of Symphonia Remastered (Switch, PS4, Xbox) – February 17
- Wild Hearts (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X) – February 17
- Atomic Heart (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X) – February 21
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – February 21
- Horizon Call of the Mountain (PSVR2) – February 22
- PlayStation VR 2 (February 22)
- Company of Heroes 3 (PC) – February 23
- Octopath Traveller II (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5) – February 24
- Clive ‘N’ Wrench (PC, PS4, PS5, Switch) – February
March 2023
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – March 3
- Skull and Bones (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X) – March 9
- Resident Evil 4 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – March 24
2023 Game release dates: April 2023
- Dead Island 2 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox) – April 28
May 2023
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Switch) – May 12
June 2023
- TBC
July 2023
- TBC
2023 Game release dates: August 2023
- TBC
September 2023
- TBC
October 2023
- TBC
November 2023
- TBC
December 2023
- TBC
Select 2023 Titles without a date
- Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp (Switch)
- The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (PS4, PS5, Xbox, PC)
- Goodbye Volcano High (PC, PS4, PS5)
- Aliens: Dark Descent (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox)
- EA Sports FC (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox)
- Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)
- Forza Motorsport (PC, Xbox)
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox)
- Layers of Fears (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X)
- The Last Case of Benedict Fox (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X)
- The Lords of the Fallen (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X)
- Metal Slug Tactics (PC, Switch)
- Starfield (PC, Xbox)
- Minecraft Legends (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Switch)
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (PC, Xbox Series S|X)
- Street Fighter 6 (PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox)
- Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X)
- Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown (PC, PS5, Xbox Series S|X)
Last updated on November 30th, 2022.