The Executive release date confirmed for February

Goblinz Publishing has announced the Game Dev Tycoon-inspired simulation The Executive from Aniki Games is coming in February.

The game will be hitting PC via Steam and GOG on February 11th, “for a base price of 14,99€, with a 10% launch discount for two weeks.”.

Check out a trailer for the title, below:

The Executive is a sandbox business simulation game that lets you relive the history of the Hollywood movie industry from the 70s to the present. As the founder of the newest production company in town, you can create the movies you’ve always dreamed of. Hire a top-notch team, research new technologies, and grow your annual Box Office to become a Major Studio.

Here’s the key features from the press release:

Create your own movies by picking their themes, genres, and target ratings. Write your screenplay, cast your favourite stars, and decide how to spend your budget to make your movie shine. Build and manage franchises: Create sequels, prequels, reboots, and even spinoffs to capitalize on audience demand.

Once your movie is ready, decide how to distribute it: self-distribute, or partner with someone. Analyze the competition, and secure the perfect release date for your movie. Monetize your back catalog: Manage your studio’s library and maximize ancillary revenue with strategic home entertainment deals. Partner with distributors who are the best fit for your catalog, and invest in add-ons to boost sales.

Move to larger offices, hire talented employees, train them, and research new capabilities. Choose your own path: Whether you want to create a movie arthouse, pursue critical acclaim and awards, or focus on producing blockbusters and expanding your company into a major studio, the choice is yours.

