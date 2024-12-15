Holiday Tech Gift Guide 2024

It may only come once a year, but buying gifts for people can be stressful, which is why we’ve put together a Tech Gift Guide to help you buy for your loved ones. From products we recommend to cool things that we like, or have enjoyed testing over the course of 2024, our Tech Gift Guide aims to offer something for most budgets, from stocking fillers to the premium gifts for that extra special person, to things that might even make Christmas Dinner that little bit healthier.

So sit back with a bubble tea, or whatever beverage you prefer, and scroll away looking at cool things you can grab and make someone’s Christmas with. Here’s our 2024 Tech Gift Guide.

In the modern world, it’s almost impossible that you haven’t misplaced a cable at some point or another. The Connex from KraftedTech offers a swiss army knife style package, but is more of a hub than a cable. Able to fit into your pocket, the Connex has USB-C, USB-A, Lightning, and pretty much means you can always connect one thing to another thing. There’s even a Micro USB connector on there. The whole thing is rubberised and flexible, and a great stocking filler overall for those people who have numerous things to connect or charge.

Philips Sleep Headphone – £188.99

It’s pretty common these days to need to have something to help you sleep. With so much swirling around our heads these days, and so many products available, the most important thing really, is comfort. The Philips Sleep Headphone Kokoon model, is designed to rest around the back of your head with headphones that slot into your ear and are as unobtrusive as can be, while still giving you a good seal for audio, and shutting out that snoring partner, or noisy dog that barks all night. The headphones themselves include multiple buds, and come in a very small size as well for people with smaller ears. While they “do what they say on the tin”, they are comfortable, compatible with pretty much any device we can think of that sends audio to them, and even offer a “couples package” if you’ve got a few extra pennies to spend.

JSAUX 6-in-1 Multifunctional Docking Station: $42.99

There’s a temptation to refer to the JSAUX 6-in-1 docking station as a Steam Deck Dock, but it’s also just as happy with things like an ASUS ROG Ally X attached to it. But despite that, it’s not specifically designed for just that. The package includes a well made block that has 6 inputs, and an output port, meaning if you want to, you could just use it as a hub, adding Ethernet, HDMI (4K@120Hz), USB-C, and USB-A to any device you want. The docking station is designed with a modular ideal, meaning the hub can just slot onto a “base” and suddenly you have a dock for whatever handheld PC you’re using. Importantly, it allows passthrough for maximum power meaning you can happily use it as a dock without worrying about batteries. For the price, JSAUX has knocked it out of the park again, and it now even has a white unit, if you managed to get a white Steam deck, have a ROG ALLY, or want it to look uniform next to a PS5 or an Xbox Series S.

Gtech Grass Edge Trimmer GT50 – £149.99

It may not be the right weather for it right now, but you’re going to be out in the garden again before no time. The GT50 is a lightweight trimmer that lets you get your edges done, but it’s also pretty good for standard trimming as well. It has all the mod-cons you’d expect from a wireless trimmer, with a battery that can last for around half an hour (it’ll take around 3-4 hours to charge up as well). You can also easily replace the plastic blades if you so desire. It may not be the fanciest, but it looks the business and does the job. It also doesn’t come in a massive box either, and has replacement blades included, which is a nice surprise.

From our write-up: “As someone who hadn’t ordered a Displate before I had no idea that their metal posters would be something I loved so much, but now I’ve got them I can’t imagine hanging much else on my walls. The quality of the posters is absolutely incredible, and the amount of designs available to choose from is fantastic. If you’re looking for some durable decor that you’ll be proud to hang in your house then you need to check out Displate now, I simply cannot recommend them enough.”

8bitdo Retro Mechanical Keyboard, £84.99

Perhaps it’s wrong to fall in love with a keyboard, but 8bitdo makes such nice things, and the Retro mechanical keyboard feels great, is well priced for such a high quality product, and comes with a visual flair and a fun factor you can’t really find elsewhere. Yes, it looks great, but the addition of two large “NES style” button you can map to do whatever shortcut you want is a bonus. 8bitdo has been making fantastic products for ages now, but this keyboard may just be the pick of the bunch.

COSORI TwinFry Dual Blaze 10L Air Fryer – £199.99

The Air-Fryer Revolution continues apace with the Cosori TwinFry Dual Blaze, a huge 10L air fryer that comes with 4 super fast heaters, 70 free recipes in the companion app, and the capacity to do your whole meal in one go. An integrated touch screen panel lets you use the whole basket together, or split the zones and cook two different temperatures at once. It’s completely oil free, non-stick, and super easy to use, and you can even control it via the app to make your cooking experience less stressful. The perfect tool to help you prepare a massive Christmas dinner.

LEGO Mario and Yoshi: £114.99

Who doesn’t love LEGO? This set was released this year, and isn’t the cheapest on the market, but it is fantastic. Showing a side on angle of the pixel heroes from Super Mario World. It’s 1215 pieces, and recommended for 18-and up ages. Once finished you can turn the handle that will make Yoshi “run” with Mario on his back. There are even alternative Yoshi expressions, so he can have his tongue out, or not.

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Outdoor Smartwatch: £237

One for the fitness enthusiast in your life, and certainly not a cheap option, the T-Rex 3 Outdoor Smartwatch from Amazfit is a powerful tool for anyone into exercise or the outdoor life. It boasts an incredible 13 – 27 day battery life depending on whether you’re using the many features heavily or just using it as a watch. It’s also rugged, waterproof, shock-proof, and runs on Amazfit’s Zepp OS software, which allows you to integrate it fully into your daily routine. It may be pricey, but the T-Rex 3 is one of the best smartwatches on the current market for its price point.