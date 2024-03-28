Displate announces “Textra”, a new take on 2D posters

Displate has announced a new product called “Displate Textra”, which it says brings 2D posters to life with 3D effects.

The brand is well known for lots of officially licensed game posters, which are made out of metal and usually feature some cool art. I’ve got a few myself, including a Breath of the Wild one, and a Street Fighter 6 one.

Here’s the official word from the press release:

Displate Textra represents an evolution of two-dimensional metal posters, pushing boundaries with a dynamic and immersive 3D experience. Displate Textra premium quality posters feature an exclusive blend of tangible textures, 3D contouring effects, and selective matte and gloss finishes to make fans’ passions invigorate the walls. With this dimension and texture, Displate Textra posters are a new take on the popular collectibles that are engaging, bringing passions in stunning designs and scenes one step closer to life. Textra posters are made with Displate’s unique 3D application process which takes two-dimensional designs and animates them with 3D effects and textures to make posters engaging and dynamic. Depicting pop-culture, gaming, movie and artistic icons, Displate designs are one-of-a-kind, with unique artwork available from Displate’s in-house Design Studio Team and popular artists who upload their work. The library includes hundreds of best-selling brands, designs, and artists, and it will continue expanding to represent any fan’s passions.

The new Textra posters will include the likes of Warhammer 40K, League of Legends, Star Wars, Marvel, and more.

“From its inception, Displate has challenged the notion, “just a poster,” bringing fans and collectors a high-quality collectible with our easy magnet mounting. Textra is the evolution of our metal posters, with a proprietary 3D finish that expands on the emotional connection of our posters, awakening our fans’ favorite themes, characters, and passions,” said Displate CEO Bartek Małecki. “Textra delivers pop culture to-the-max, for an emotional and immersive experience that fans will engage not only visually, but with touch as well”.

“Through the introduction of Textra, our in-house design team has elevated the artistry of Displate to new heights,” said Rafal Kocik, Head of Displate Design Studio. “Their exceptional printing skills, combined with meticulously curated patterns and intricate layers of varnish and relief has unlocked a third dimension to Displate and brought interesting elements in each graphic to life. This innovative approach achieves mesmerizing effects reminiscent of watercolor painting, glass reflections, or a matte fabric finish, ensuring each Textra is a masterpiece in its own right”.

The Textra designs will be available from today (March 28th) and come in medium (17.7 x 12.6″) from the official site, here.