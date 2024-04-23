Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes | How to find Wyler’s sister

Obviously Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes has no shortage of warriors ad helpers to recruit to Nowa’s resistance army, but some join the cause a lot easier than others. For example, bowman Wyler won’t join you permanently unless you help find his sister Marin, who has gone missing in a monster-infested glade. Read on to find out how to find Wyler’s sister and recruit them both in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.

Where is Wyler?

You’ll find the archer beside the entrance to Bounty Hill, a small wooded area near the location of your fortress. He’s lost his sister, Marin, who he’s desperate to find. He will join you temporarily to look for her, but if you leave the area he’ll stay put. He’s a decent character and at the start of the game you don’t have access to many Long Range fighters. His “Killing Blow” Rune attack is also quite useful early on.

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes | Where is Marin?

Bounty Hill is a small area, and at this point locked off because of a dangerous prowling monster. Guards are posted at all the paths off the main thoroughfare, and so it’s tempting to give up and leave. However, if you keep investigating the areas you can get to, you’ll find stashes of food and meat. Click on these and Wyler will investigate. You may have to investigate some of them more than once to trigger any kind of event.

Your exploration will eventually take you down to the right side of the area, where investigating will cause you to hear Marin scream. Now you’ll need to finish a fairly easy fight to enable you to recruit the siblings to your cause.

And that’s all there is to it. Now you know how to find Wyler’s sister and recruit them in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes.