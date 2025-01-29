Microtopia release date confirmed for February

Automation title Microtopia has been given a release date of February 18th, when it’ll be available on PC via Steam and GOG.

Cordyceps Collective (developer) and Goblinz Publishing says that Microtopia is a “fresh automation game with a quirky futuristic aesthetic and a unique twist”, adding that “you’ll manage a colony of robot ants, design a network of transport trails, explore unique environments, and expand your settlement. Your goal? To reproduce! Create young queens that will fly out during the nuptial flight to spread to distant lands, starting the cycle anew.”.

Here’s the key features from the press release:

Establish Your Colony: Deploy your queen to build a thriving ant colony in a world of electronic waste.

Deploy your queen to build a thriving ant colony in a world of electronic waste. Command Your Ants: Use trails and buildings to guide your ants as they collect materials, produce goods, and feed the queen.

Use trails and buildings to guide your ants as they collect materials, produce goods, and feed the queen. Optimize & Innovate: Utilize logic gates to sort ants on different parameters to create efficient workflows.

Utilize logic gates to sort ants on different parameters to create efficient workflows. Evolve Your Workforce: Upgrade ants into specialized castes like drones, diggers, and inventors.

Upgrade ants into specialized castes like drones, diggers, and inventors. Unlock New Tech: Progress through a tech tree to access powerful upgrades and abilities.

Progress through a tech tree to access powerful upgrades and abilities. Explore & Expand: Fly to nearby islands, uncover colorful biomes, discover new plant species, and harvest their resources.

Fly to nearby islands, uncover colorful biomes, discover new plant species, and harvest their resources. Reproduce: As with all life; your goal is to reproduce! Gather up enough resources to build young queens to let them fly out and start new colonies!

Microtopia is coming to PC via Steam and GOG on February 18th, and will cost 19,99€, with a 10% launch discount for two weeks.