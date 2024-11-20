Stalker 2 | How to quick access items

One of the main problems with Stalker 2 is that it doesn’t always make it clear how to do the simplest of things. Surviving in the wilds of Stalker 2 requires you to be able to quick access items like medical kits, food, and radiation packs to keep you alive. Some of you may have already worked this out, but if like us, you struggled, we’ve got you. To help those who aren’t sure how to quick access items in Stalker 2, we’ve put a short guide together to give you a hand.

Open your inventory

There are four slots that can equip items to for quick access in Stalker 2. It isn’t clear how to open your inventory either, so by pressing down on the D-pad, you’ll be able to see all of the resources you have picked up, what weapons are equipped, and anything else you have access to.

Move over the item you want to access quickly

Once you’re in the inventory, hover over the item you want to put in one of the four slots and press the menu button. A short selection of choices pop up, and one of which is the quick access selection. Click on it and you’ll then see it move over to the first of these four slots. Move over which one you want to put it in and press A. Just repeat the process to fill each slot. When you’re playing Stalker 2 and all of the items in a quick access slot runs out, it will then be replaced by something else automatically. To fix this, just repeat the process as mentioned above.