Metaphor: ReFantazio | How long to beat

As you would expect, Metaphor: ReFantazio is a long game, but exactly how long is to beat teh title? Atlus games are rarely something you can smash through in a weekend, or frankly, even a week, and Metaphor: ReFantazio is no different.

It may not be a Persona title, but the latest Atlus developed game takes many cues from the series, as well as Shin Megami Tensei, meaning that the question: how long to beat Metaphor: ReFantazio is a valid one, especially if you’re a new fan.

How long to beat Metaphor: ReFantazio?

Ultimately, the major factor for how long it takes to beat Metaphor: ReFantazio is how you play. You won’t be able to finish the game in under 65 hours unless you skip every cut-scene and button through all the text, and why would you do that?

Our first playthrough took just over 70 hours, and that was to see the credits with all social links maxed, and all Royal Virtues maxed at level 5 as well. However, we didn’t see all of the coliseum (optional battle arena) fights, nor did we do two of the three optional super-boss side quests. So you can factor those in, if you want to know how long to beat Metaphor: ReFantazio.

A second member of our team saw credits in 65, while a third who likes to explore more than all of us, was nearer 90 hours when he finished it. As you can see, it’s a game that playtime varies in.

Also, it’s worth noting there’s almost no way to max out all Archetypes in one play-through. There are numerous factors as to why, that we won’t spoil here, but the game is designed to be replayed to unlock and max out those.

Any other factors to consider?

As we say, if you’re rushing, you could shave some hours off, but the game is calendar based like the Persona titles, so you won’t be able to brute force things. It’s also not a game you can really “grind” in, though there are ways to do it, the later dungeons will reflect your level anyway.

We did every side-quest we could find in our 70+ hour playthrough, and we only skipped two optional side dungeons. That said, the colosseum could add time to any playthrough, so you could extend it that way.

So there you have it, now you know how long to beat Metaphor: ReFantazio.