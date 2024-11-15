Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance demo out now

ATLUS has announced that a demo of its awesome demon-collecting RPG Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is available on Steam and PlayStation. For those players who love what they see in the demo, all progress will carry over to the full game, meaning progression can be picked up wherever they left off.

The Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance demo will let players choose between the two story paths. ‘Canon of Creation’ was the only story that featured in the original game, but the brand new ‘Canon of Vengeance’ story features in Vengeance.

Explore a post-apocalyptic Tokyo, now reduced to an expansive wasteland called Da’at that is torn apart by a conflict between angels and demons. Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is the definitive version of the critically acclaimed RPG, which introduces a new storyline, brand-new characters, a new area to explore, a new dungeon, more accessible gameplay, an improved battle system, new demon experiences and currently has a metascore of 90 (PC) and 87 (PS5) on Metacritic as of today. ​

The Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance demo follows a patch that was released earlier this month for all available platforms and includes the following features:

New Demon Kishin Marici

Addition of Fan-selected Demon Navigators (Hell Biker, Idun, Fionn mac Cumhaill, Mothman, Mara, and Cleopatra)

The New Elite Difficulty for the Virtual Trainer

We reviewed it and said “Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is a superb turn-based RPG that takes the series to new heights. The new additions to the game are both numerous and wonderful, the combat is as compelling as it ever has been, and the world is a joy to explore. RPG fans would be foolish to miss out on this instant classic, so make sure you don’t.”