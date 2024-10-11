Metaphor: ReFantazio wary shopkeep guide | How to unlock this merchant

One of the strangest things about Port Brilehaven is that you’ll find a merchant who won’t sell you much. The Metaphor: ReFantazio wary shopkeep is an odd one, because you are well aware this store sells more than one medicinal herb, yet you’re not told how to actually solve this mystery.

Worry not, however, as we’ve explored all over Euchronia, not just to find out how to access this merchant, of course, but because we really enjoyed the game. However, in our journeys we did solve the mystery of the Metaphor: ReFantazio wary shopkeep, and we have the solution for you to do it too.

Metaphor: ReFantazio wary shopkeep: where is he?

Head to Port Brilehaven, on Seabreeze Street, and the “Wary shopkeep” will refuse to talk to you other than offering you some medicinal herbs. You need to do something to unlock his full set of wares, which can help you with getting some harder to find materials. You can access this merchant during the day or at night, so don’t worry too much about finding him at an

How to access his full inventory

Firstly you’ll need to progress the story until you reach Virga Island. Speak to the Talkative Mustari Informant in the Golden Deer Hearth on Virga Island, and he will sell you the “Secret of the Eugief’s Stall” for 1000 coin. Buy it and he will reveal that the owner has plenty of monster parts used for cooking and that you need to reference a “mutual friend” to get him to trade with you.

Head back to the Wary Shopkeeper and speak to him. Gallica will interrupt his usual spiel, asking to see his real goods. Then she will mention, that you know Alonzo (you will need to have a suitable bond with him for this to happen), and this will perk up the shopkeeper.

The Wary Shopkeep will then reveal he sells things called “white masks”, as well as an “unusual ingredient” on Idlesday, which “also comes from monsters”. His stock changes each day, and is limited to one purchase per item. You can grab items like Fiendflower Nectar (costs 2,400), Giant’s Rib (400), and Giant Worm Meat (600), for example.

So there you have it, that’s what the wary shopkeep sells, and how you unlock him. Congrats.