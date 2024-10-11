In the early part of Metaphor: ReFantazio, you will come across a sleeping dragon in the Nord Mines, and whilst you are encouraged to make your way around it stealthily, you may be wondering how you can actually beat it in combat. here at God is a Geek, we’ve overcome the dragon itself, and can give you all the tips you need to beat it, and get to the treasure beyond. Read on to discover how to beat the dragon in the Nord Mines in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

How to begin the fight

There are two main ways to initiate the fight with the dragon, both of which the game recommends you avoid doing. The first is to mess up the stealth sections around the outside and engage with grunt enemies. This resulting kerfuffle will rouse the slumbering dragon, causing a fight.

The more cocky approach would be just to square up to it and approach it directly. Your party will go mad at you, but the fight itself will begin in earnest.

The Dragon’s moves to watch out for

The Dragon – whose full name in the fight is Fire Dragon Mauna – has a variety of moves you need to watch out for. They are:

Scratch – A melee attack with a claw on one of your party

– A melee attack with a claw on one of your party Fireball – Breaths a fire attack at one of your party

– Breaths a fire attack at one of your party Tail Swipe – A melee attack with their tail that attacks all members on a given row.

Metaphor: ReFantazio | How to beat the Dragon

There are a few things to consider in this fight. Firstly, we’ll assume at this early stage you have a Seeker, Warrior, and Mage as your party. And so our tips will be based on this.

Firstly, let’s assess our weaknesses before talking about the Dragon itself. The Dragon does either Slash or Fire attacks. Seekers are Weak to Fire and so if these attacks land, the Dragon will get a bonus turn. It can be wise to block with the final turn of a Seeker if it is not required to be used for anything else, as then then Fire attack won’t result in a Weakness hit.

The Dragon itself is weak to Ice (perhaps understandably) and so a Mage casting Blizz will bag you a Weakness hit every time. This gives you the upper hand in terms of damage and turns. The important thing is to keep your Mage with some MP, so don’t be afraid to use Magla Pills you have acquired in this fight to help.

Overall the following advice should be followed:

Always attack with your Mage with Blizz whenever you can.

Your Mage and Seeker should be on the Back Row. You could also put your Warrior there, to conserve the damage they take, but this will mean the Dragon’s Tail Swipe move will hit everyone, rather than just the Warrior. See how the fight is going and change depending on the character’s health.

The Seeker should be on healing duty on its first turn every round, casting Dei if needed or using a healing item. They can also use Magla Pills on Mage if they run low on MP. If the fight is going well and you have the option, Cyc will do good damage to the Dragon, and Tarukaja (if you have unlocked it) can be used on the Mage to bolster their damage.

On the Seeker’s final move – unless it is critical to heal – they should block to avoid being hit with a Weakness fire attack.

Your Warrior should support with chipping away with damage either through basic attacks or using Diagonal Slash. They can also help with item use to support other characters.

The reward for beating the Dragon

After finally taking down the Dragon, you will be rewarded with:

263 EXP

210 A-EXP

1000 MAG

1000 Cash

You will also be given as Spoils an Amethyst , which is a sellable item that can be sold for 3000 Cash when you get to a vendor.

But we’re really here for the items the Dragon was guarding. You will see three blue items which you can pick up. They are:

Grand Iron

Glossy Fur

Onyx

These are all sellable items, which will sell for a total of 2255 Cash at a vendor.

What will clearly have caught your eye though, is the golden chest. Open it to receive the Dragon’s Indignation. This is a weapon that can be wielded by the Warrior class, and is a particularly strong weapon for this early in the game, so taking on the Dragon is definitely a worthwhile endeavour.

You can even make this weapon even stronger. To do this, check out our best early weapon guide here.

So now you know how to beat the Dragon in Metaphor: ReFantazio.