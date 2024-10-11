If you’ve begun playing Metaphor: ReFantazio, you may be wondering what the best weapon you can get early on in the game is. Well, after extensive playing we can reveal a weapon that will pump up one of your party members, and make the first main dungeon of the game significantly easier. It does require a few steps though, and the weapon can be missed, so we’ve pulled together a step-by-step guide so you have everything you need to start smashing enemies with earnest. Read on to learn how to get a hold of the best early weapon in Metaphor: ReFantazio.

What is the best early weapon?

The best early weapon is known as the Dragon’s Judgement and is a greatsword used by the Warrior lineage. However you can’t just find it somewhere, you need to do a few things for it to become available.

Metaphor: ReFantazio | How to get the best early weapon

Step 1 – Beat the Dragon in the Nord Mines

In order to get started, you will need to defeat the sleeping dragon in the Nord Mines. This is quite a tough fight consider how low-levelled you are at this stage in the game.

Luckily we have a guide on how to beat the dragon here with all the tips and advice you need.

Beating the Dragon will get you the Dragon’s Indignation.

Step 2 – Raise your Wisdom to Level 2

One of the ways you can increase your suitability to be the next monarch is to improve your Royal Virtues. These are five different facets considered to to be what a ruler needs to rule well. They are Courage, Wisdom, Tolerance, Eloquence, and Imagination. Each of these virtues begins at Level 1, and by performing certain actions or missions, you can increase one virtue a little until it levels up. For this step we need to increase Wisdom to Level 2.

There is an easy way to do this, by taking up the least amount of days on the calendar. Once you are free to roam around Grand Trad and do as you please, before taking on the “The Day of Calamity” mission at the Grand Cathedral, head to Sunlumeo Street and speak with a quest-giver here who will give you the “Help the Hushed Honeybee” side quest, to cook a Redgrass-Roasted Bidou with Fabienne at the Hushed Honeybee. Do this in the Afternoon.

Then to pass the time to Night, head over towards the Lycaon Magic Association and head to the right, to find a bench where you can look out on Gran Trad and people-watch with Gallica. Doing this will pass the time to night, but will also increase your Wisdom.

Now it is nighttime, head to Fabienne in the Hushed Honeybee and discuss making the Redgrass-Roasted Bidou. She will tell you that you need to go and buy Bidou Meat, Pristine Clearwater, and Redgrass. Before you head to the market though, speak to the Informer in the same inn. Purchase the “Secret of the Redgrass Shop” info from him to learn that the Redgrass seller will only sell to people who knew Grius. Now head to markets near the Regalith Grand Cathedral to buy these ingredients. For the Redgrass you will need to select the “Do you know Grius?” option to then get your hands on the final ingredient.

Once you have the ingredients, return to Fabienne, and agree to cook the dish with her. Choose the option “Let’s stick to the recipe” for the best outcome.

Completing this step will conclude the day. The following morning, hand in the completed “Help the Hushed Honeybee” side quest to the quest-giver, and you will get a further Wisdom boost. You should now be at Level 2.

Step 3 – Cleanse your Dragon’s Indignation

With your Wisdom now at Level 2, you can now Cleanse weapons, provided you have enough materials. Head on over to St Fermis Church on Sunlumeo Street and speak to the pastor, who now your Wisdom is at Level 2, will respond positively to your wishes to Cleanse items. Your Dragon’s Indignation can now be Cleansed to a Dragon’s Judgement which is a much stronger version of the weapon and also imbues it with fire. This makes it especially useful for the dungeon ahead.

With your Dragon’s Judgement in hand, you now have the best early weapon in Metaphor: ReFantazio.