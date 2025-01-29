New World: Aeternum – Siege of Sulfur event starting February 4th

Amazon Games has announced the date for the next New World: Aeternum event, Siege of Sulfur, and it’s running from February 4th to the 24th.

Here’s the details, directly from the official blog:

Dunewalker Mage carts broke down while transporting sandwurm eggs to a secure location. Each Mage has created a shield to protect their precious cargo, but can only prolong the inevitable onslaught. Rush to provide support at locations across Brightwood, Ebonscale Reach, Edengrove, Mourningdale, and Brimstone Sands. Team up with 10+ players (recommended player level is 60+) to defend sandwurm eggs from waves of Sulfur Elementals for a Mini-Devourer hat skin, housing item, and more on February 4, 2025 until February 24, 2025. There are a few updates from the last siege: all existing event gear drops now scale to 700 Gear Score and players now have a chance to obtain 710 Gear Score items each day.

As you’d expect, there will be rewards for the event if you do take part, and you’ll have to clear out enemies with the rewards being based on your results. If you defend one egg, you’ll get:

One GS700 procedural weapon or armor piece

Some level-appropriate consumables

A chance at some random loot, including refining resources, perk items, rare resources, or crafting schematics

A 50% chance to earn 1 Obsidian Gypsum (standard 3x loot limit)

If you defend two eggs:

1-2 GS700 procedural weapons or armor pieces

Some level-appropriate consumables

A chance at some random loot, including refining resources, perk items, rare resources, or crafting schematics

A 80% chance to earn 1 Obsidian Gypsum (standard 3x loot limit)

Three eggs:

Two GS700 procedural weapons or armor pieces

Some level-appropriate consumables

A chance at some random loot, including refining resources, perk items, rare resources, or crafting schematics

Guaranteed 1 Obsidian Gypsum (standard 3x loot limit)

There are plenty of bonus rewards, too, ranging from Epic+ procedural weapons, to armour, and even some Dark Matter.

New World: Aeternum is out now for PC and consoles.