New World: Aeternum free trial released, “living roadmap” revealed

Amazon Games has announced that a free trial is available now for New World: Aeternum, while also revealing new content plans.

The free trial is open for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S|X players, and offers “four hours of free gameplay, giving new players the perfect chance to dive in”. The developer says you will need a subscription to the relevant platform’s online service, and that any progress can be carried over into the full game if you purchase afterwards. All you need to do is head to the store and download the game trial.

In a new blog update, there’s a “living roadmap” revealed. The team is calling it this because it’s split into three categories, from things coming next season (or short-term plans), to mid term plans such as “in development” features. Finally there are longer term plans, or rather things that are just being investigated as ideas, which Amazon Games are calling “in exploration”.

You can find all the short-term plans at the official post, with the team saying the following on the rest of the ideas:

Looking Ahead: In Development Features: The Dev team is bringing fresh excitement to New World: Aeternum and is excited to share in-development features as part of our new Living Roadmap. These include more types of Seasonal Worlds, a revamped Invasion mode, new PvP modes, additional maps for existing modes, and endgame improvements such as expanded wars. We are excited to share that we are working on long-requested updates such as global storage and the Barbershop. The team is also working to up-level zones such as Reekwater and update reputation systems. The journey ahead promises to be unforgettable.

In Exploration: Big Content Additions: This section of the roadmap highlights early concepts and ideas that could shape New World: Aeternum’s future in exciting and unexpected ways. From new weapons, a new zone, and new PvE modes to a completely new trade skill, these potential additions aim to keep gameplay fresh and engaging. The team is also exploring new features like company halls with storage, a siege system, and unique exploration and collection systems, all designed to deepen the endgame and bring new dimensions to the New World: Aeternum experience.

New World: Aeternum is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.