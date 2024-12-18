Lost Ark “Winter Soloist” detailed, arriving today

Amazon Games has announced the “Winter Soloist” update for Lost Ark, which arrives today, adding a solo mode update, new progression events, and more.

The developer explains that “for the first time, Solo Mode allows heroes to challenge notorious threats solo, with the Thaemine Legion Raid and Echidna Kazeros Raid added to the roster”, adding: “In addition to balance adjustments, Solo Mode also welcomes the Destined Protection Breakthrough bonus system, which gives players, under certain conditions, a maximum of three “destined protections” per gate to help fight battles.”

Related items have been added to the Solo Mode exchange, along with adjustments to buffs and cost decreases for extra rewards. This update also features new progression content, including the Destined Protection System and Proving Grounds Season 6, as well as improvements to the Elixir and Transcendence systems.

In terms of the other events, we have Kazeros Raid: Act 2 Prologue Quest:

Kazeros Raid: Act 2 Prologue Quest covers the story of how the Allied Forces begin a new strategy to overcome the ongoing war in North Kurzan. Players can receive the prologue quest ‘Paving the Way to Victory’ from NPC ‘Meehan’ at the ‘Abidos Garrison if they’ve completed two Prerequisite Quests:

North Kurzan Quest ‘The Path to Take’

Kazeros Raid Act 1 Prologue Quest ‘Where the Volcanic Ash has Settled’

Here’s the rest of the details, taken from the official blog post:

Progression Updates this month include Elixir and Transcendence adjustments. In addition, there is a New Advanced Honing Material, a rework of Tier 2-3 Chaos Dungeons, and Buff Expansions.

Proving Grounds Season 6 shows you’re one of the best warriors in Arkesia as you earn season ranks, rewards, and prestige.

Events for the “Winter Soloist” Update include the South Kurzan Powerpass and Icy Breakthrough Event.

Store Updates in December feature the Snowfield Cosmetic Collection and limited-time winter sale

Lost Ark is out now on PC via Steam.