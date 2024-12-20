New World: Aeternum Season 7 detailed, starting January 21st

Amazon Games has announced the details and launch date for New World: Aeternum – Season 7, called “Season of Conquerors”.

Detailed in a new blog, the team says: “Prepare for battle in New World: Aeternum’s Season 7, launching on January 21, 2025. This season brings new content, updates, and fixes to make your adventures even better. From PvP-focused Seasonal Worlds to Expedition upgrades and bug fixes, Season 7 is packed with exciting opportunities for adventurers of all playstyles.”

A brand new system called “Seasonal Worlds” will be starting, which Amazon Games says “reimagines the Aeternum experience with unique game rules, items, and abilities each season.”

Here’s the details on the PvP:

Players flag for PvP starting at Level 15.

Discover new resources and gear with powerful perks—but beware, these items drop upon death.

At the end of the season, Seasonal Worlds will close, and players can transfer their characters to a permanent world of their choice.

There’s also a host of new weapons and gear:

Void Gauntlet: Fracture – Heal 100% more health and deal 50% more damage with Essence Rupture. Unlock by defeating Tribunal

Ice Mammoth, Ipomoea, and 20 Frozen Varangians in the Glacial Tarn.

Life Staff: Heceta – Grant -30% damage absorption with Light Touch after casting a Life Staff ability. Complete the Heceta Canyon Questline to unlock.

Ice Gauntlet: Otzi – Inflict Frostburn by breaking Entomb, slowing enemies and dealing damage over time. Found in Icewood Caverns by defeating Frostbound Howler.

Fire Staff: Burnatator – Sacrifice damage for increased burn effects (15% over 5 seconds). Collect Ember Flames in Scorched Dunes.

Bow: Aconite – Deal 15% more damage to poisoned enemies. Unlock via the Venom Questline in Jungle Wilds.

Rapier: Dorgort’s Blade – Apply stacking burn effects with heavy melee attacks. Defeat Dorgort in the Volcanic Lair to earn Lava Tip.

Earring: Justice – Automatically recharge healing potions after 20 hits (90-second cooldown). Complete the Alchemist Trials in the Forbidden Labs.

Musket: Shrapnel – Cause enemies to bleed on headshots. Earn by defeating the War Machine Captain in Ashen Barracks.

Of course there’s also season events:

Siege of Sulfur: Team up with 10+ max-level players to defend sandwurm eggs from waves of Sulfur Elementals.

Legacy of Crassus: Battle Crassus and his cyclopean minions to claim upleveled rewards up to Gear Score 700.

Rabbit’s Revenge: Hunt mischievous corrupted rabbits for exciting loot in this fan-favourite event.

Along with a loads of season pass rewards, you check out the full list of bug fixes and changes on the official blog post.

New World: Aeternum is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.