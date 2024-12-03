Prime Gaming December includes Dredge, Star Wars, and more

Amazon Games has announced the Prime Gaming December details, and there’s goodies for a variety of games on offer.

There’s a few standout titles in the Prime Gaming December lineup, such as Dredge, while Amazon Luna has had an update adding the following titles:

That said, most people are likely more interested in the free titles that are available for Prime Gaming December, as you simply need to have an Amazon Prime account subscription to grab them from this link.

Here’s the list of games for Prime this month:

There are other benefits available too, such as a Lost Ark behemoth cache, but even if you don’t want to add all the free games, we’d heartily recommend you add Dredge for free. It’s via GOG, though other titles are available to add to your Epic Games library instead.

Back in 2023, Lyle said: “DREDGE is a fishing game that breaks all the rules, and is all the better for it. The combination of relaxing fishing and Lovecraftian horror is a match made in heaven (or maybe hell) and the loop of catching sea creatures and selling them for upgrades is consistently compelling. If you think you can handle the horrors that lie beneath, you’ll find a fantastic game that’s unlike anything else.”