Fortnite chapter 6 season 1: Hunters launches

Epic Games has announced the start of Chapter 6 for Fortnite, with Season 1: Hunters, inspired by “Japanese culture, entertainment, and environments”.

Officially titled “Battle Royale Chapter 6 Season 1: 鬼 HUNTERS (Demon Hunters”, Epic says that in Chapter 6 Season 1, “demons wreak havoc with their masks of chaotic power in the island’s darkest corners”. You’ll have to “use Sprites to revitalize Shrines, traverse the land with the Void Burn Vehicle and new movement features, slay demons as a ronin – or as mid-Season unlock Godzilla from Legendary’s Monsterverse from the all-new Battle Pass – and more”.

Epic has also announced that the Crew subscription is changing, as follows:

Starting December 1, Fortnite Crew will also include the Music Pass and LEGO Pass at no additional cost! As an active Fortnite Crew subscriber you’ll be able to claim premium rewards from all passes in Fortnite starting December 1, and playing any experience will progress all of them simultaneously, yielding a ton of rewards as you gain XP. When any new passes arrive in Fortnite, they will also be added to your Fortnite Crew subscription, including the new Fortnite OG Pass! More details on Fortnite OG: Chapter 1 – Season 1 will be shared ahead of its launch on December 6.

Here’s the key features of the new chapter:

Move in Style: Leave enemies in the dust with the new Rogue Bike and Void Burn Vehicle, and try out new movement features – Ledge Jump, Roll Landing, Wall Kick, and Scramble – in Battle Royale, Reload, Fortnite OG, and Creator-made Islands! This Season also introduces Simple Edit, which allows for editing builds with a single button press.

Leave enemies in the dust with the new Rogue Bike and Void Burn Vehicle, and try out new movement features – Ledge Jump, Roll Landing, Wall Kick, and Scramble – in Battle Royale, Reload, Fortnite OG, and Creator-made Islands! This Season also introduces Simple Edit, which allows for editing builds with a single button press. The 鬼 HUNTERS Battle Pass: Unlock rewards in Fortnite by earning XP across the ecosystem! Purchasing the Battle Pass auto-unlocks Nyanja (ニャンジャ), with progression unlocking Disney’s Hero Baymax and more. Later in the Season, become a true Titan and unlock the Godzilla Evolved Outfit! The 鬼 HUNTERS Battle Pass will be available to progress in until February 21 at 2 AM ET.

Fortnite is out now and free to play, if you want more information on the new season, you can check out the official blog post.