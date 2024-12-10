LEGO Fortnite is expanding with a new mode, and rebranding

Epic Games has announced a rebranding of sorts for LEGO Fortnite, with it breaking out into separate modes, starting on December 10th.

It was around this time last year that Epic announced LEGO Fortnite, along with the Rocket League-like Racing game that came to Fortnite as well. However, from tomorrow (December 10th) the original LEGO Fortnite will become LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, which itself is getting a major new update on the same day.

Epic says:

On December 10, the Storm Chasers update goes live in Odyssey introducing a new mighty boss for players to battle, the Storm King! The update introduces gameplay improvements including an overhaul of the progression system and introduction of all-new crafting systems.

Full details on the Odyssey changes and update can be found on the official blog post.

However, the new mode that’s coming is called Brick Life, described as a “brand new social roleplay game” which is launching on December 12th.

On December 12 LEGO Fortnite Brick Life goes live, a brand new social roleplay game where up to 32 players can live it up in the heart of a bustling city in Fortnite. Players can explore vibrant areas throughout the city, customize their dream home, take on jobs and interact with friends and other players through text chat. Brick Life is an ever-evolving experience and will receive new content updates over time including new jobs, resources and events.

Epic says: “Players can head to the LEGO Fortnite category in Discover to find Odyssey, Brick Life and all LEGO Fortnite Islands, both ones created by the LEGO Group like Tilted Towers and Chasers vs Hunters, as well as creator-made Islands.” A blog post about the new Brick Life mode has been released here.

It’s not too confusing, as the shorthand version is that a whole new game mode is coming along, which means the LEGO section is getting bigger, and needs its own hub to offer players the choice of games within the game.

Fortnite, and all its modes, are out now and free to play on PC, consoles, and supported mobile devices.