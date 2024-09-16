LEGO Fortnite: The Lost Isles is coming, will add Klombo

Epic Games has announced the release date and details for LEGO Fortnite: The Lost Isles, which will add Klombo the dinosaur-like character.

The developer and publisher says: “Lost Isles is home to the legendary Klombos, which can be found in their native lagoon habitats in the Jungle. Feed a Klombo a Klomberry to earn a friend and trusty steed to accompany you on your big adventures. Just, don’t make it mad”, adding: “some of Lost Isles is best admired from a distance, as the scenery here often has a mind of its own. Golems are dangerous, living statues that roam the Beach, Plains, and Jungle. Defend yourself against Golems to get valuable resources and Rift Shards, an ingredient for Battle Bus Stations.”

Check out the new trailer:

Coming on September 17th, Epic says that “any Battle Bus Station will transport you to Lost Isles, which has a diverse ecosystem featuring five different environments”, describing each one as follows:

The Beach is a great place to pursue relaxation… just be careful of the Pirates landlubbin’ in and out of Pirate Towns. Mind your sea legs — these scallywag dogs will be setting their sights your way!

is a great place to pursue relaxation… just be careful of the Pirates landlubbin’ in and out of Pirate Towns. Mind your sea legs — these scallywag dogs will be setting their sights your way! The Plains are anything but plain, but they’re plenty plantain — this biome is the home of the Peely Tribe! (Yes we know plantains aren’t the same as bananas. We wouldn’t slip up like that…) The members of the Peely Tribe are friendly and need all the help they can get to drive back the pillaging pirates and other lurking foes.

are anything but plain, but they’re plenty plantain — this biome is the home of the Peely Tribe! (Yes we know plantains aren’t the same as bananas. We wouldn’t slip up like that…) The members of the Peely Tribe are friendly and need all the help they can get to drive back the pillaging pirates and other lurking foes. Now you’re in the thick of it! The Jungle is a lush biome with helpful plants like Hop Flowers that make you bounce, Slurp Plants that heal you, and damaging Bomb and Stink Flowers that can help you defend yourself. Defend yourself against what, you ask? The Storm-Wild Tomatoes. Maybe they arrived after “Tomato Town” was wiped out, or maybe they’ve been here before Tomato Town was even a thing.

is a lush biome with helpful plants like Hop Flowers that make you bounce, Slurp Plants that heal you, and damaging Bomb and Stink Flowers that can help you defend yourself. Defend yourself against what, you ask? The Storm-Wild Tomatoes. Maybe they arrived after “Tomato Town” was wiped out, or maybe they’ve been here before Tomato Town was even a thing. Get ready for a pretty view! Climb to the top of the Mountains to feel high and mighty and pluck some pineapples too. Pirate fortresses can be found here along with callous creatures…

to feel high and mighty and pluck some pineapples too. Pirate fortresses can be found here along with callous creatures… Seen from most places in Lost Isles, the Floating Islands act as a great compass for your travels (if you don’t want to use your actual Compass). While a challenging biome to traverse, the encounters and critters you’ll find here offer rewards you won’t find anywhere else. Launch yourself off a geyser to glide up here, or maybe just build some stairs.

The update will let you collect Mahogany from trees to get recipes for new items like the Pirate Musket, Flint-Knock Pistol, Boom Shield, Throwing Spears, Explorer’s Machete, and Knockback Shield.

There’s loads coming with this update, and you can read the full list of items and updates, here.

LEGO Fortnite is out now and free to play.