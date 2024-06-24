Fortnite Reload released, adding a new map and new mode

Epic Games has announced Fortnite Reload, which launched over the weekend, adding a new map and new mode, and much more.

Fortnite Reload is a new mode for Battle Royale and Zero Build which brings back classic weapons, locations, and “classic vibes”, all taking place on a smaller map, bringing back Titled Towers, and Retail Row. It’s a 40-player squads experience, but with a twist, as if you’re eliminated you can “reboot” as long as one of your four-person team is still going. Also, the storm moves faster in Fortnite Reload, and a full team wipe = game over.

Check out the new trailer for the mode, below:

Here’s the details on how it all works, according to the official blog:

When eliminated, a player’s individual reboot timer starts. The player reboots at the end of the timer!

Reboot timers begin at 30 seconds and scale up to 40 seconds later in the match.

Remaining teammates can reduce reboot timers by 2 seconds by downing an opponent, 4 seconds by eliminating one, and 10 seconds by wiping an opposing squad.

When downed, players can opt to start their reboot timer right away instead of waiting for a revive.

Towards the end of the match, reboots will stop, meaning lost teammates will no longer return.

On the same blog, there’s a list of some of the weapons coming back for Reload:

Revolver

Tactical Shotgun

Lever Action Shotgun

OG Heavy Shotgun

Tactical Submachine Gun

Infantry Rifle

Heavy Assault Rifle

Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle

Rocket Launcher

Grappler

In terms of rewards, intro quests will reward 20,000 XP each, and completing three unlocks the Digital Dogfight Contrail. Six will get you the Pool Cubes Wrap, and nine will get you the NaNa Bath Back Bling. Oh and if you manage a Victory Royale, you’ll get a The Rezzbrella Glider.

Fortnite Reload is out now, and free to play on all formats.