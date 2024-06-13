Metallica have arrived in Fortnite

Metallica is coming to Fortnite today, and over the next few weeks the biggest metal band on the planet are taking over the entire game. The band will be headlining today’s launch of Fortnite Festival Season 4, and they aren’t just coming to perform, they’re heading into battle. James, Lars, Kirk, and Robert will be battling on the PvP Battle Stage where 16 players enter, play a four-song setlist, then play until only one person can be victorious.

Running until August 16, the Battle Stage, Jam Stage, and Main Stage, players will be able to progress to earn rewards via the Season 4 Festival Pass. For more details on this along with everything Metallica-related coming to Fortnite, you can check out the official Fortnite Festival blog.

Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury. is an immersive musical experience coming to Fortnite built using Unreal Editor by technology studio Magnopus. It will journey through six of Metallica’s fan-favourite songs and feature gameplay that matches the intensity of the mode. It will be taking place on June 22 at 3pm, 5pm, and 11pm ET, and on June 23 at 10am, 2pm, and 5pm ET.

Metallica will also be featuring in other Fortnite modes, with various skins popping up everywhere, including: