Fortnite reveals epic Marvel crossover with ‘Absolute Doom’ for new season

Fortnite is teaming up with Disney and Marvel once again for ‘Absolute Doom,’ the brand new season starting August 16. Revealed at D23’s Disney Experiences Showcase, a brand new trailer showed off all the action-packed goodness coming with Chapter 5 Season 4, and it looks like it’s going to be a blast for both Fortnite and Marvel fans.

We got to see Doctor Doom return to Fortnite, teaming up with famous villains such as Mysterio, Emma Frost, and a Meowscles version of Sabretooth. In an effort to combat these foes, players will get to see some awesome versions of Marvel heroes come to Fortnite as well. The trailer revealed Jonesy as Captain America, launching his shield at multiple enemies; Peely as Wolverine; and other heroes like Shuri’s Black Panther, Gwenpool, X-Men’s Colossus, Cable, Jubilee, and Cyclops; Spider-Man; and War Machine.

The last time Marvel and Fortnite teamed up for a big event, we saw players able to grab skins for a whole host of characters like She-Hulk, Groot, Wolverine, and Doctor Doom. The return of Doom and new characters are going to make a lot of people happy, and we can’t wait to dive into the game and see them all for ourselves.

Not only was a new team-up between Fortnite and Marvel revealed, D23’s Disney Experiences Showcase also revealed we would be seeing Pixar make their way into the game, specifically with The Incredibles coming later this year. A selection of Disney villains will also be arriving, with characters like Captain Hook and Maleficent joining the fray. Things are looking bright for the huge online Battle Royale title, with Epic Games going from strength to strength in an effort to bring more of Disney and Marvel to the game.

You can watch the exciting trailer for Absolute Doom below: