Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed dated for September

THQ Nordic has confirmed the release date for Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed is September 24th, and announced a collector’s edition.

The game will be coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC, and Nintendo Switch on that date, and is being developed by Purple Lamp in collaboration with Disney Games, and pre-orders are now open. If you do decide to pre-order you’ll get a costume pack that contains Steam Boat Willie, Football, and Brave Little Tailor, as well as access to the game 24 hours early on September 23rd.

Check out the latest trailer, which shows off the collector’s edition:

Rebrushed brings the magic of Disney to life in a vibrant 3D platformer. This beautiful remake sends Mickey Mouse on an epic journey through Wasteland, a realm of forgotten Disney characters. As Mickey, you will dive into a fantastical world and, armed with paint and thinner, shape your adventure and the fate of this alternate world. Every stroke of your magic brush matters! Use paint to restore beauty and harmony or thinner to alter your environment and uncover hidden secrets. Your choices influence Mickey’s destiny and change the outcome of this artistic odyssey. Will you become the epic hero Wasteland needs?

Regarding the collector’s edition, then: it’s not a cheap one, and it’ll set you back $199.99. It includes:

The full game

A stunning 28 cm Mickey Mouse Statue, perfect for display

An Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Keychain, a nod to Disney’s classic character

A Vintage Mickey Mouse Tin Sign, adding a touch of nostalgia

Six beautiful Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed postcards

A Collector’s Steelbook for the ultimate presentation

The Rebrushed Costume Pack, for added in-game fun

