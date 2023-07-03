Disney Speedstorm leaving early access this September

Gameloft and Disney has announced that cross-platform combat racer, Disney Speedstorm, is leaving early access on September 28th. Currently the early access programme means you have to pay to play the game, but as of September 28th it’ll become free-to-play, as was always intended, in a similar fashion to Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Given that people now know it’ll be free in a few months, founders packs will still be available for purchase until September 28th, and will start out at $29.99 / €29.99. These packs currently offer exclusive content such as limited-time racing suits, liveries for the karts, and that kind of thing. Game Loft says that there will be “special discounts ranging from 20% to 30%” on all platforms.

Aska Suzuki, Game Manager explained that “Since the launch of Early Access, we’ve received invaluable feedback and support from players, which have been instrumental in shaping Disney Speedstorm into the incredible racing experience it is today. Suzuki added, “Our incredible community’s enthusiasm, dedication, and love for the game have been our inspiration from day one, and we can’t wait to continue this journey together as we enter this exciting new phase”.

“We are immensely proud of what Disney Speedstorm has become”, says Alexandru Adam, VP & Studio Manager, Gameloft Barcelona. “With the additions and improvements made during Early Access, we are excited to move to free-to-play, which allows for a true and robust competitive and co-op player experience”.

Chris White reviewed the early access build, saying: “In its current state, Disney Speedstorm has far too many menus, upgrades, currency, and confusion to warrant reccomendation. Sure, the racing is fun, if too punishing when it doesn’t need to be, but hopefully that will get balanced out the more we get into the Early Access period. It’s also worth mentioning that the soundtrack is pretty fantastic, utilising some of the better Disney songs and giving them a completely new spin, utilising electronic and dubstep genres to try and make the racing more exhilarating”.

Disney Speedstorm is coming to all platforms on September 28th.