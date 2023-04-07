Ahsoka trailer released, coming this August

Star Wars fans have been given a treat today, as the first official trailer for Ahsoka has been released, coming in August to Disney+. Revealed as part of the Star Wars Celebration event in London, Lucasfilm gave fans a taste of what to expect from the much-loved Star Wars character.

Made famous by Ashley Eckstein in the animated series The Clone Wars, Ahsoka Tano has been a prominent figure in the Star Wars universe for over a decade, as she celebrates her 15 years in 2023. For those not in the know, she was the apprentice of Anakin Skywalker before he became Darth Vader. Eckstein’s portrayal has made the character one of the most important and loved in all of Star Wars, and it’s going to be exciting to see what Rosario Dawson does with the role. In season 2 of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka met Din Djarin and Grogu on the forest planet of Corvus, and ever since, fans have been praying that Dave Filoni and Disney give her a live-action series of her own.

From the trailer below, it looks like Ahsoka has her hands full meeting an Inquisitor, fighting unknown enemies wielding the lightsabers of the Sith, and perhaps the coolest reveal of all, Grand Admiral Thrawn. Although it’s only a shot from behind, we’re already aware of his presence in the Mandoverse, thanks to Ahsoka revealing she was after him back in Season 2 of The Mandalorian. The Ahsoka trailer also reveals the likes of Hera, Chopper, and Ezra from Star Wars Rebels, another animated show that featured Ahsoka aiding the rebels in their fight against the Empire.

You can watch the recently released trailer for Ahsoka below, coming to Disney+ in August 2023: