Fortnite welcomes Ahsoka Tano in new update

Epic Games has today released a new Fortnite update that features fan-favourite Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano. Appearing as a hologram across the island, the Togrutan will be ready to train players in the ways of the force, as well as becoming an unlockable skin through the Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass.

As detailed in the official blog post, players will be able to enter rifts across the island, much like when the likes of Darth Maul, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Anakin Skywalker were trainers, except this time, Ahsoka will be the one ready to train you. After entering the rift, you’ll return to the island with her signature white lightsaber and new abilities, which allow you to sprint faster, double jump, and push both objects and players away.

For those who purchase the Battle Pass, Ahsoka will become more than just a hologram. By completing specific quests, players will be able to unlock the Ahsoka Outfit, as well as a Staff Pickaxe, Morai Back Bling, and more. These quests will be available until the end of the season.

For those of you who might not be fully aware of Ahsoka, she was the apprentice of Anakin Skywalker during the Clone Wars, growing from a plucky teenager into a wise and respectable jedi, turning her back on the Jedi Order after they failed to support her during false accusations she committed murder. After Order 66 and the fall of the jedi, she disappeared with Captain Rex in the final episode of Season 7 of The Clone Wars.

The Fortnite variation of Ahsoka is based on the latest Disney Plus show featuring Rosario Dawson in the lead role. It’s a phenomenal series so far, featuring live-action versions of popular characters from Rebels, including the return of Grand Admiral Thrawn. This looks like a great collaboration for Fortnite fans, and one of the coolest featuring Star Wars characters so far.