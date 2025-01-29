Throne and Liberty adds new zones via new free expansion

Amazon Games has announced Wilds of Talandre, an expansion coming to Throne and Liberty for free, adding lots of new content.

Wilds of Talandre is the first “major expansion” for Throne and Liberty, and even better, it’s going to be free for players to grab when it hits on March 6th. The team says it “promises to provide every adventurer with thrilling new challenges and opportunities to personalise their experience”, adding: “From new zones and dungeons to a revamped weapon mastery system, Talandre will be a game-changer for all players!”

Check out the new video below for the highlights, and we’ve got the key features from the latest press release below that.

The new zone Talandre is ready to be claimed. Discover the next chapter in the story of THRONE AND LIBERTY, level up your character to 55, increase your lifestyle content levels to 25, and more. Along the way, you’ll encounter new, diverse events, unexplored field dungeons such as the Temple of Truth, and ferocious new field bosses. Following the launch of Talandre, frequent milestones will introduce new regional events, archbosses, field dungeons, and other surprises. Watch our latest episode of Eye on Solisium for a brief overview of the content releasing alongside Talandre.

Solo Dungeons and 3-Star Dungeons: Talandre brings new solo dungeons and a new tier of difficulty for players looking to conquer some of the most demanding dungeons in Solisium. 3-Star Dungeons unlock at level 55 and offer rare rewards, including Epic II Gear Sets, Training Dew, Abyssal Contract Tokens and more.

New Lifestyle Content (including fishing!): For those who prefer a more laid-back experience in Solisium, Talandre also introduces 24 new fish, 10 new cooking recipes, and additional collectibles like the Cornelian Cherry Tree. Players can also send their Amitoi companions on expeditions to uncover new rewards.

Throne and Liberty is out now for PC.