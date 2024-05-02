Fortnite and Star Wars are combining again on May 3rd

Epic Games has announced that Fortnite and Star Wars are teaming up again, bringing the space-epic back to the Fortnite ecosystem on May 3rd. It’s all in celebration of Star Wars day, and is part of version 29.40 for the game, but this time it’s bigger than ever.

Thanks to the way Fortnite now has multiple game modes within the game, the entire ecosystem will be affected by the Star Wars collaboration, as follows, from the official press release:

Battle Royale: Head to the new Camp landmark to rescue Chewbacca, who will support you in battle with his trusty Bowcaster – which you can also pick up from Imperial Chests at Stormtrooper roadblocks across the Island. New reward Quests and returning gameplay like the Darth Vader boss battle, Stormtrooper NPCs, E-11 Blasters, and more are available through May 14th in FNBR.

Fortnite Festival: A stage inspired by Mos Eisley’s famous Cantina will be coming to Fortnite Festival’s Jam Stage on May 3! Complete Fortnite Festival’s Star Wars Quests to unlock a Battle Pass Level Up Reward and the Seven String Hallikset Guitar.

Rocket Racing: Star Wars Quests land in Rocket Racing on May 3 and more on May 7. Complete these Quests to unlock a Battle Pass Level Up reward and the podracing-inspired Energy Binders Trail! v29.40 will bring a separate set of Star Wars Quests in Rocket Racing. Complete these Quests to earn Anakin's Podracer Decal and the Darth Maul Decal.

Item Shop: New items will be entering the Shop, including the Dagobah Luke, Lando Calrissian, and the AWR Trooper Outfits; the Beskar Car Body, which also grants the car for Rocket League players; the "Mad About Me" (a.k.a. "Cantina Band") Jam Track; and more! Visit the Fortnite blog for a complete list of new and returning galactic goodies.

Fortnite is out now and free to play. Full details of all the individual items and updates are available on the official blog post.