Horizon Chase 2 coming to PlayStation and Xbox on May 30th, will include crossplay

Epic Games Publishing has announced that Horizon Chase 2 will be coming to PlayStation and Xbox consoles on May 30th, with some nice features.

Previously on the App Store for iOS devices, as well as Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store, the game will hit PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X, and will have a 20% discount for the first two weeks on “all platforms”. The new versions will support online multiplayer and have crossplay between all platforms, so you can play with Switch and PC players as well.

Race in 66 tracks across distributed in 6 countries around the World (and beyond!) in a unique, entirely 3D art style and unlock 11 cars. From the vibrant colors of each landscape to the immersive conditions of different weathers, all enhanced by a thrilling soundtrack created by Top Racer composer Barry Leitch, this game evolves the arcade racing experience to the next level. New horizons will steer you to the beauty of a stunning and inviting visual trip with no return. Horizon Chase 2 was born to be a game in constant evolution, with dynamic evergreen events that will invite you to hone your skills and show off your rides. Major Updates will bring up new rewards, the Playground Mode will offer a brand new challenge every two days, the Tournament Mode dares the players to be the best in collections of several modified races from the World Tour mode. Both modes can be enjoyed alone or in groups of up to four players. Every day is an excellent reason to come back and race!

Here’s some of the features for the game, from the press release:

Crossplay multiplayer – thanks to Epic Online Services, all game modes can be played online and offline, from head-to-head matches to cooperative races in Around the World mode.

thanks to Epic Online Services, all game modes can be played online and offline, from head-to-head matches to cooperative races in Around the World mode. Customizable cars – unlock new cosmetic items and upgrade your attributes in World Tour mode to find your perfect racing style.

unlock new cosmetic items and upgrade your attributes in World Tour mode to find your perfect racing style. Online races and challenges – take on the best from around the world and push your skills to the limit in the high-octane Playground mode.

take on the best from around the world and push your skills to the limit in the high-octane Playground mode. All-new art style and music – a feast for the senses, with a vibrant new art style, weather effects and a Barry Leitch soundtrack.

Horizon Chase 2 is out now for PC via Epic Games Store, and Nintendo Switch. It’s coming to PlayStation and Xbox on May 30th.