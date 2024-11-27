Rocket League season 17 adds online free play, starts December 4th

Epic Games has announced that Rocket League season 17 is about to begin on December 4th, bringing new features and a fresh rocket pass.

First up, then, that free play, which Epic Games describes as follows: “Looking to hone your skills between high-octane matches or just have fun with friends? Drift into the all-new Online Free Play, the best place to perfect your air dribbles and ceiling shots with other players! You can create an Online Free-Play Session directly from the main menu, post-match screen, or while searching for a game. Party leaders can create sessions, or you can start your own practice pitch.”

Soccar, Hoops, Snow Day and Dropshot game modes are all accessible, with all the arenas. There’s also goal reset settings, and boost options you can adjust. You can also get a new Icebreak Banner just for logging in, as well as a free player anthem “Tokyo Machine’s PLAY (VIP) Player Anthem”, which is the season 17 theme song.

“After releasing PLAY in Rocket League in 2019, it’s super exciting to take things to the next level with a new version of the track as Season 17’s theme song,” says Tokyo Machine. “I’m so pumped for my amazing crew to press play on PLAY (VIP) in the Rocket League Arena!”

Neo Tokyo (Arcade) Arena is coming with Season 17 as well, so is Split Shot Heatseeker (“offering players of all skill levels the chance to get in on the action and score some outrageous goals”) as a limited time mode, along with Split Shot (“brings a fresh twist to the 3v3 Rocket League formula. Split Shot divides teams across each half of the field, challenging players to score long-range screamers”).

You can check out the rest of the information, as well as details on the rocket pass, on the official blog post.

Rocket League is available now for PC and consoles, and is free to play.