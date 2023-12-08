LEGO Fortnite is here, as the new adventure game mode launches

Epic Games and the Lego Group has announced that LEGO Fortnite has launched, as part of a long-term partnership between the two companies designed to “develop fun and safe digital spaces for children and families”. The partnership was announced back in April 2022, but now the first fruits of the collaboration are available to play for all.

LEGO Fortnite is a separate game within the game, and Epic Games says it will allow players to “explore vast, open worlds where the magic of LEGO building and Fortnite collide”. The publisher sent over a list of things you can do, as follows:

Play as some of your favorite Fortnite characters, like Brite Bomber, Cuddle Team Leader and Raven – but in LEGO Style

Collect food and resources, craft items, and battle enemies solo or with friends

Build shelter for defense and customize your ultimate home base, then recruit villagers to gather materials and help them survive the night

Gear up and drop into deep caves in search of rare resources, hidden areas and enemies

The teams say that this is just the start, really, adding that “new world building, gameplay features, and more LEGO Style Outfits (will be) arriving in updates starting early 2024”.

Niels B Christiansen, CEO of The LEGO Group said: “Our partnership with Epic Games is focused on developing digital play experiences that are designed to be fun and safe, and have the potential to bridge the worlds of physical and digital play to inspire kids. Together with Epic Games, we are building digital worlds designed with kids in mind from the outset – we hope other creators and brands are inspired to do the same.”

Tim Sweeney, CEO & Founder, Epic Games said: “LEGO Fortnite offers players a new way to express themselves through worldbuilding and is an important step forward in the evolution of the Fortnite ecosystem. We look forward to continuing to partner with The LEGO Group to build immersive digital play spaces that are fun for kids and all types of players.”

Fortnite is out now, and free to play pretty much everywhere.