Fortnite OG returns with today’s Chapter 4 update

Epic Games has today released the new update for Chapter 4 Season OG for Fortnite which returns the game to its roots. Players will be able to return to the original map that included Tilted Towers, along with retuning weapons, traps, and vehicles that were all present in the original Season 5. From now until November 23, there’ll be weekly updates that bring a different phase of Battle Royale’s past, starting with Chapter 1 Season 5, then on to Battle Royale and Zero Build.

Chapter 4 Season OG has been detailed on the official Fortnite blog, but here’s a brief recap of what players can expect over the course of November as they return to where it all began:

Season 5 (starting today): Drop back onto Tilted Towers and take up weapons, Traps, and vehicles that were present in the original Season 5! Thrill rides are back with the unvaulted Shopping Cart and All Terrain Kart, and the Damage Trap, Grappler, and Boogie Bomb make an explosive return among other weapons.

November 9 Hotfix – Season 6: Darkness Rises again in Loot Lake! Frights and delights from Season 6 are back, including the Quadcrasher, Mounted Turret, Six Shooter, Chiller Trap, and more.

November 16 Hotfix – Seasons 7 & 8: Pol-arrrr temperatures and swashbuckling gear are back! Strike with the X-4 Stormwing and Pirate Cannon, dig up unvaulted Buried Treasure, and more in a snow biome and pirate camps from Seasons 7 & 8.

November 23 Hotfix – Seasons 9 & X: Finish Fortnite OG strong with Seasons 9 & X weapons and items like the Proximity Grenade Launcher, Air Strike, Junk Rift, and more. Also, defy natural order with the Storm Flip and the futuristic Jetpack from Season 9's "The Final Showdown" event!

To coincide with the Fortnite OG season, a brand new battle pass and shop will feature over 50 new in-game items, and all cosmetic items can be unlocked in just four weeks. The shop will include a curated selection of classic, mashup, and fresh items that will change daily.