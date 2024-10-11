Metaphor: ReFantazio | How to unlock all Archetypes

0 comments
Throughout your adventure with Metaphor: ReFantazio, you come across various Archetypes, which are essentially different classes for your characters. They grant you special stat boosts, and as you level them up, they also provide access to unique abilities to use in battle. In order to maximise your options, in battle, you’ll want to unlock every Archetype in the game. Here at God is a Geek, we’ve compiled a list of every Archetype in the game, and how to unlock it.
Read on to see how to unlock all the Archetypes in Metaphor: Refantazio.
In Metaphor: ReFantazio, you unlock different Archetype trees. Within that Archetype tree, there are then multiple different Archetypes to unlock, as your characters gains A EXP after each battle. There are anywhere between 2-4 Archetypes in any one tree.
Each Archetype Tree also belongs to a specific Follower of the main Protagonist. Building your relationship with that Follower is required to even unlock the Archetype Tree, and the base Archetype from it. Then as you build your bond further, you can unlock stronger variants along the tree, that you can use if you meet certain other requirements. We’ll detail these requirements now.
This Tree is unlocked as part of the story as you meet and bond with the mysterious More.
This Tree is unlocked as part of the story as you meet and bond with Strohl.
This Tree is unlocked as part of the story as you meet and bond with your fairy companion Gallica.
This Tree is unlocked as part of the story as you meet and bond with the young girl Maria and the Honeybee Inn.
This Tree is unlocked as part of the story as you meet and bond with the ex-knight Hulkenburg.
This Tree is unlocked as part of the story as you meet and bond with fellow candidate Catherina.
This Tree is unlocked after completing the “A Bullish Embargo” side mission for Brigitta, who runs the Magic Igniter shop in Grand Trad.
This Tree is unlocked after completing the “Providing a Spark” side mission for Neuras, who drives your Gauntlet Runner.
This Tree is unlocked as part of the story as you meet and bond with the accused kidnapper Heismay.
This Tree is unlocked after completing the “A Dagger, A Ring, and a Rake” side mission for Cuculus / Alonzo, a mysterious blue-haired man in Martira.
This Tree is unlocked as part of the story as you meet and bond with the Martira Commander Bardon.
This Tree is unlocked as part of the story as you meet and bond with the songstress Junah.
This Tree is unlocked as part of the story as you meet and bond with the Mustari priestess Eupha.
This Tree is unlocked as part of the story as you meet and bond with the loyal brother Basilio.
Your home for all your videogame needs. Reviews, videos, podcast, news: we’ve got the lot: PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox, PC Gaming!