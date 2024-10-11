Throughout your adventure with Metaphor: ReFantazio, you come across various Archetypes, which are essentially different classes for your characters. They grant you special stat boosts, and as you level them up, they also provide access to unique abilities to use in battle. In order to maximise your options, in battle, you’ll want to unlock every Archetype in the game. Here at God is a Geek, we’ve compiled a list of every Archetype in the game, and how to unlock it.

Read on to see how to unlock all the Archetypes in Metaphor: Refantazio.

Archetype Trees and Followers

In Metaphor: ReFantazio, you unlock different Archetype trees. Within that Archetype tree, there are then multiple different Archetypes to unlock, as your characters gains A EXP after each battle. There are anywhere between 2-4 Archetypes in any one tree.

Each Archetype Tree also belongs to a specific Follower of the main Protagonist. Building your relationship with that Follower is required to even unlock the Archetype Tree, and the base Archetype from it. Then as you build your bond further, you can unlock stronger variants along the tree, that you can use if you meet certain other requirements. We’ll detail these requirements now.

Metaphor: ReFantazio | How to unlock all Archetypes

Seeker Archetype Tree (Follower: More)

This Tree is unlocked as part of the story as you meet and bond with the mysterious More.

Seeker – 500 MAG (or less)

– 500 MAG (or less) Magic Seeker – Seeker Rank 20, 7,200 MAG (or less), More relationship Level 3

– Seeker Rank 20, 7,200 MAG (or less), More relationship Level 3 Soul Hacker – Magic Seeker Rank 20, 16,500 MAG, More relationship Level 7

Warrior Archetype Tree (Follower: Strohl)

This Tree is unlocked as part of the story as you meet and bond with Strohl.

Warrior – 500 MAG (or less)

– 500 MAG (or less) Swordmaster – Warrior Rank 20, 7,200 MAG (or less), Strohl relationship Level 3

– Warrior Rank 20, 7,200 MAG (or less), Strohl relationship Level 3 Samurai – Swordmaster Rank 20, General Rank 10, 16,500 MAG, Strohl relationship Level 7

Mage Archetype Tree (Follower: Gallica)

This Tree is unlocked as part of the story as you meet and bond with your fairy companion Gallica.

Mage – 500 MAG (or less)

– 500 MAG (or less) Wizard – Mage Rank 20, 7,200 MAG (or less), Gallica relationship Level 3

– Mage Rank 20, 7,200 MAG (or less), Gallica relationship Level 3 Warlock – Wizard Rank 20, Assassin Rank 10, 16,500 MAG, Gallica relationship Level 8

Wizard Rank 20, Assassin Rank 10, 16,500 MAG, Gallica relationship Level 8 Elemental Master – Wizard Rank 20, 16,500 MAG, Gallica relationship Level 8

Healer Archetype Tree (Follower: Maria)

This Tree is unlocked as part of the story as you meet and bond with the young girl Maria and the Honeybee Inn.

Healer – 1000 MAG (or less)

– 1000 MAG (or less) Cleric – Healer Rank 20, 7,200 MAG (or less), Maria relationship Level 3

– Healer Rank 20, 7,200 MAG (or less), Maria relationship Level 3 Saviour – Cleric Rank 20, 18.750 MAG, Maria relationship Level 7

Knight Archetype Tree (Follower: Hulkenburg)

This Tree is unlocked as part of the story as you meet and bond with the ex-knight Hulkenburg.

Knight – 1000 MAG (or less)

– 1000 MAG (or less) Magic Knight – Knight Rank 20, Mage Rank 10, 7,200 MAG (or less), Hulkenburg relationship Level 3

– Knight Rank 20, Mage Rank 10, 7,200 MAG (or less), Hulkenburg relationship Level 3 Paladin – Magic Knight Rank 20, 18,750 MAG, Hulkenburg relationship Level 7

– Magic Knight Rank 20, 18,750 MAG, Hulkenburg relationship Level 7 Dark Knight – Magic Knight Rank 20, Wizard Rank 10, 18,750 Mag, Hulkenburg relationship Level 7

Brawler Archetype Tree (Follower: Catherina)

This Tree is unlocked as part of the story as you meet and bond with fellow candidate Catherina.

Brawler – 1,500 MAG (or less)

– 1,500 MAG (or less) Pugilist – Brawler Rank 20, 10,000 MAG (or less), Catherina relationship Level 3

– Brawler Rank 20, 10,000 MAG (or less), Catherina relationship Level 3 Martial Artist – Pugilist Rank 20, 20,625 MAG, Catherina relationship Level 8

Merchant Archetype Tree (Follower: Brigitta)

This Tree is unlocked after completing the “A Bullish Embargo” side mission for Brigitta, who runs the Magic Igniter shop in Grand Trad.

Merchant – 2,000 MAG (or less)

– 2,000 MAG (or less) Tycoon – Merchant Rank 20, Commander Rank 10, 24,000 MAG, Brigitta relationship Level 8

Gunner Archetype Tree (Follower: Neuras)

This Tree is unlocked after completing the “Providing a Spark” side mission for Neuras, who drives your Gauntlet Runner.

Gunner – 1,500 MAG (or less)

– 1,500 MAG (or less) Sniper – Gunner Rank 20, Seeker Rank 10, 10,000 MAG (or less), Neuras relationship Level 3

– Gunner Rank 20, Seeker Rank 10, 10,000 MAG (or less), Neuras relationship Level 3 Dragoon – Sniper Rank 20, Magic Seeker Rank 10, 18,750 MAG, Neuras relationship Level 8

Thief Archetype Tree (Follower: Heismay)

This Tree is unlocked as part of the story as you meet and bond with the accused kidnapper Heismay.

Thief – 1,500 MAG (or less)

– 1,500 MAG (or less) Assassin – Thief Rank 20, 10,000 MAG (or less), Heismay relationship Level 3

– Thief Rank 20, 10,000 MAG (or less), Heismay relationship Level 3 Ninja – Assassin Rank 20, Sniper Rank 10, 22,500 MAG, Heismay relationship Level 7

Faker Archetype Tree (Follower: Alonzo)

This Tree is unlocked after completing the “A Dagger, A Ring, and a Rake” side mission for Cuculus / Alonzo, a mysterious blue-haired man in Martira.

Faker – 2,500 MAG (or less)

– 2,500 MAG (or less) Trickster – Faker Rank 20, 28,800 MAG, Alonzo relationship Level 8

Commander Archetype Tree (Follower: Bardon)

This Tree is unlocked as part of the story as you meet and bond with the Martira Commander Bardon.

Commander – 2,500 MAG (or less)

– 2,500 MAG (or less) General – Commander Rank 20, 10,000 MAG (or less), Bardon relationship Level 3

– Commander Rank 20, 10,000 MAG (or less), Bardon relationship Level 3 Warlord – General Rank 20, 24,000 MAG, Bardon relationship Level 8

Masked Dancer Archetype Tree (Follower: Junah)

This Tree is unlocked as part of the story as you meet and bond with the songstress Junah.

Masked Dancer – Mage Rank 15, Thief Rank 10, 9,900 MAG (or less)

– Mage Rank 15, Thief Rank 10, 9,900 MAG (or less) Persona Master – Masked Dancer Rank 20, Faker Rank 10, 34,200 MAG (or less) Junah relationship Level 6

Summoner Archetype Tree (Follower: Eupha)

This Tree is unlocked as part of the story as you meet and bond with the Mustari priestess Eupha.

Summoner – Seeker Rank 15, Faker Rank 10, 9,000 MAG (or less)

– Seeker Rank 15, Faker Rank 10, 9,000 MAG (or less) Devil Summoner – Summoner Rank 20, Magic Seeker Rank 10, 28,500 MAG (or less), Eupha relationship Level 6

Berserker Archetype Tree (Follower: Basilio)

This Tree is unlocked as part of the story as you meet and bond with the loyal brother Basilio.