Metaphor: ReFantazio gold beetles guide | what are they for?

One of the early game mysteries in the latest Atlus RPG is Metaphor: ReFantazio gold beetles. You will start finding these glowing gold orbs in the open world elements, and in dungeons, but you will almost definitely be asking yourself: what are these things for?

The Metaphor: ReFantazio gold beetles aren’t necessarily an essential collectible, but they are a good way to get some seriously impressive equipment at a reasonably early stage. With our guide we’ll explain what exactly they are for, what you do with them, and what rewards you can get from collecting them.

Note: There will be minor spoilers for the early to mid-game, but that’s necessary to explain what you do with the Metaphor: ReFantazio gold beetles.

Metaphor: ReFantazio gold beetles: what are they for?

First and foremost, if you’re a pixel-hunter in games, and like to empty every dungeon, and explore every nook and cranny of a town, you’ll likely have a whole heap of gold beetles before you have any clue what to do with them.

It’s also worth noting that you can absolutely miss lots, and even the person you need to speak to about them. After you have finished with Martira’s section of story in the game, you will head to Port Brilehaven. It’s here you need to head to the Arenafront Wharf area, traveling via the gondola chap who moves you about. There will be a familiar face near the stairs… someone you met in Martira, in fact. Speak to him, and he will reveal he is collecting these mysterious gold beetles. You’ll be looking for the “Elderly Entomophile”.

What can you get for exchanging them?

The rewards for collecting the beetles are definitely worth it as the Elderly Entomophile will give you powerful items you can equip that make the game that bit easier.

There are five stages of reward: 1, 12, 25, 38, and 46 (this will also next you the “all that glitters” trophy or achievement for making all possible gold beetle item exchanges), as follows:

1 Beetle: Arcane Dragonblood

12 Beetles: Venomward Charm

25 Beetles: Claw Breakers

38 Beetles will get you a Flameseal Corselet (armour)

46 Beetles will get you the Dragon’s Fall (sword, weapon)

And there you have it, now you know what those pesky shiny gold beetles are for. Enjoy!