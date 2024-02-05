Podcast 543: Persona 3 Reload, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth

On this week’s podcast we’re still playing lots of incredibly long role playing games, but also, Suicide Squad is out.

Chris Hyde is slowly making his way through Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, while Adam is trying to finish Persona 3 Reload, a task which Lyle has already managed. It’s not helping that Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is now available, and we have some thoughts on that, as we’ve been playing for a few hours now.

Of course, listener correspondence is an ever-present on the podcast, and it seems like people want us to be nice to each other. Uh oh.

