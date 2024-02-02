Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has sold a million copies in its first week

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and Sega has announced that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth has cleared a million units shipped within its first seven days.

To celebrate the record-breaking sales, and thank players for buying it, RGG Studio will be creating an in-game “Celebratory T-Shirt Set” for the game which will be released at a later date. The team says to ” stay tuned to Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and SEGA social media channels for further updates regarding the special pack”.

Check out the latest trailer, showing what critics thought of the game.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is a larger-than-life RPG that depicts an explosive tale across the Pacific. Two beloved characters take the spotlight as dual protagonists in this adventure—Ichiban Kasuga, a man who rises from rock bottom once again, and Kazuma Kiryu, who faces one final battle as he enters his twilight years. In Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Ichiban and Kiryu travel from Japan to Hawaii, enabling players to experience its riveting story, captivating characters, fun mini-games, and strategic battles! As the latest title in the series, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth offers epic and emotional drama, as well as the new Live Command RPG Battle system which makes combat more strategic and dynamic than ever before. There’s never a dull moment with new jobs, enhanced customization and training elements and the largest-ever map in the series, Honolulu City

We adored the game, and in our 10/10 scoring review, said: “Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the greatest the series has ever been, and despite those action-orientated games that set RGG on its developmental path, having a turn-based RPG with minor action elements was a big change with the first title, and going one step further and making it even more fun and addictive was the right decision. You can still explore and do tons of activities while uncovering a deep story filled with twists, turns, and emotional beats, but it feels entirely new at times, especially with everything the developer has added. There’s nothing I’d change about this one, and it improves on what’s come before it, and features a story worth investing your time in. Infinite Wealth is a masterpiece”.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is out now for PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5.