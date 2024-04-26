Deathbound console version coming this year with PC version

Tate Multimedia and Trialforge Studio has confirmed that the console version of Deathbound will be hitting the same day as the PC edition. It’s coming to PS5 and Xbox Series S|X, but we don’t have a firm date yet, aside from “2024”.

There’s a demo available on PC (via Steam) right now, but it’ll also be coming to GOG and Epic Games Store. If you don’t have a PC to play the demo, you’ll have to make do with a new trailer release today that confirms the console versions.

Set in a ruthless dark fantasy world where Faith and Science were never more at odds, the unforgiving world of Deathbound is brimming with appalling creatures and unyielding warriors. The unholy crusade cannot be forged alone, as players must call upon Ziêminal’s dead for any hope of survival. Bind with fallen warriors found throughout the world and dynamically transform between each character seamlessly mid-combat with Deathbound’s one-of-a-kind 4-hero soulslike party system. The fallen are individual characters all with their own unique skill sets, combat styles, and rich history who share a single vessel. The relationships between characters also must be taken into effect as it greatly impacts gameplay. The Church of Death and Cult of Life are at odds with one another. Aligning opposing factions close to one another in the vessel will cause conflict, resulting in consequential combat effects. Alternatively, strong synergies with shared beliefs may offer combat buffs that can spell disaster for the ruthless boss awaiting steel and magic.

As well as the information above, the key features from the press release are:

The Essence – Gain the skills, memories and identities of fallen warriors throughout the world. Combine their unique personalities and combat styles and switch between them seamlessly.

The Essence – Gain the skills, memories and identities of fallen warriors throughout the world. Combine their unique personalities and combat styles and switch between them seamlessly.

Party System – The essences you absorb form your party. Deathbound features a robust party system that allows you to craft a playstyle through talent trees. Switch between fallen warriors to harness their skills and abilities. Each party member's affiliation in life will affect their synergy in death.

Dynamic Morphing – Unleash the combined powers of fallen warriors with devastating Morphstrikes. Utilize different attack styles to pull off powerful combinations and finishing blows to defeat all who oppose you.

Brutal World – Ziêminal is a world that mixes a technological past and a medieval present, home to diverse cultures. The city of Akratya is rich in lore and dangers. Explore a city falling into ruin under the shadow of a grand crusade. With its imposing brutalist architecture and melding of technology, it's a city bound for oblivion.

Unforgiving Monsters and Bosses – Face challenging enemies crafted to push you to your limits. Their very nature is based on the five stages of grief, with each new encounter commanding the attention of any soul who dares face them.

Deathbound is coming to PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PS5 in 2024.