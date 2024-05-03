Helldivers 2 polar patriots warbond coming on May 9th

Arrowhead Game Studios has announced the next Helldivers 2 premium warbond, Polar Patriots, and it’ll add yet more weapons and goodies to play with. This comes just a few days after a fairly hefty patch that nerfed burning damage, and made loads of massive weapon balance changes.

Before we get into the details, the new trailer showing off the warbond is below, so have a look!

Over on the PlayStation Blog, the new gear has been detailed, so here’s the new weapons:

AR-61 Tenderizer: A real tentacle-tearer. This high calibre assault rifle has awesome stopping power but limited magazine size, so make each shot count. Unpatriotic “banter” shots are not advisable.

SMG-72 Pummeler: A slower rate of fire than your other SMGs but these concussive rounds will leave your enemies dazed, confused, and still very ugly. Good things come to Helldivers who wait.

PLAS-101 Purifier: Set the trap. Hold the trigger. Let them charge at you. Smile. They’re getting closer. Smile again. Closer. Smile. Closer. Smile. Closer… and release the trigger. S.P.L.A.T. The longer you can hold your nerve, and the trigger, the bigger the damage.

Next up, here’s the secondary weapons and gear:

G-13 Incendiary Impact: Don’t waste time reading the instructions, lob it at the enemy and run. This thing detonates on impact and ignites the area in white phosphorus, so make sure you – and your allies – are not standing around having a chat.

P-113 Verdict: The guys in R&D love this one. Gas-operated, semi-automatic, and chambers the largest centrefire cartridge of any lunpistol of its kind. “Rapid Deliberation”, they call it. Quick-draw to look cool in front of your squad.

Motivational Shocks: Literally shocks Helldivers back into action after being hit and slowed by sneaky, unjust attacks like the revolting bug acid vomit. Won’t help you much with area effects like EMS strikes, though.

There’s also three new armour sets:

CW-36 Winter Warrior: Blend into snowy environments with perfect camouflage. The enemy will never see you coming, until it’s far too late. Ah the sweet smell of stealth. Passive boost – Servo-assisted.

CW-22 Kodiak: Thoroughly pressure-tested by patriotic volunteers as part of the Test Subjects for Super Earth Citizen Advancement Programme. Their sacrifice shall not be forgotten. Passive boost – Fortified.

CW-4 Arctic Ranger: Features a nifty utility belt boasting handy pockets that can be filled with any number of things – pocket knives, mementoes, interesting rocks, Terminid tentacles, bits of bots, etc. Passive boost – Scout.

And of course, some new capes:

Dissident’s Nightmare: Scientifically proven to be “terrifying” to dissent-afflicted citizens during extensive testing in Patriotic Rehabilitation Centres.

Pinions of Everlasting Glory: All but ensures ascension to the immortal ranks of those enshrined in the Super Earth Digital Archive of Valorous Acts.

Order of the Venerated Ballot: Adorned with the insignia of the Order of the Venerated Ballot – a Ministry-sanctioned Patriot’s Club for citizens pledging to preserve the sanctity of voting.

Helldivers 2 is out now for PS5 and PC.