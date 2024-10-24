Helldivers 2: Truth Enforcers Warbond coming on October 31st

Arrowhead Game Studios has announced the date and details for the next Helldivers 2 warbond: Truth Enforcers, and it’s coming soon. Very soon, next week in fact, on October 31st.

For those who don’t know, the Premium Warbonds like this one, are essentially the paid higher tier of battle pass you can buy that gives rewards as you progress. Katherine Baskin, Social Media and Community Manager at Arrowhead Game Studios has detailed the warbond over on the Official PlayStation Blog.

Baskin explained: “We have two infallible primary weapons available in Truth Enforcers, too. First up is the SG-20 Halt: a pump-action shotgun, similar to the Punisher, that can alternate between stun rounds and armour-penetrating flechette rounds. You can stun foes with accuracy and pierce through their lies with little arrows of veracity. If that’s not enough raw sincerity to take them out, you’ve also got the SMG-32 Reprimand, which is a heavy SMG. It also has a cool slap reload, just like in the accurate, true-to-life movies you love.”

It’s not enough to signal your Enforcer status with weapons alone, however. You’re also going to need some new Helldrip. For our light armour-loving comrades, you can tap into your bureaucratic spirit with the UF-16 Inspector in crisp, stain-free white with red accents and a coordinating cape, the “Proof of Faultless Virtue.” It’s giving overseer. Squad Leader. But let’s say you want something a little more hefty and protective, in which case I recommend the UF-50 Bloodhound medium armour and the “Pride of the Whistleblower” cape, picking up on those deep, official-looking reds. And because we want our Helldivers to stand strong against all who oppose the truth, both of these armours have the Unflinching passive, which reduces staggering when hit. Truth Enforcers also includes new cosmetic patterns for your hellpods, exosuits, and Pelican-1. The Inconspicuous Black Pattern looks as mysterious as it does ceremonial. Equip these and you’ll bring immediate order to the chaos of other divers in your squad. To fully walk the walk and demonstrate your commitment to Super Earth’s order to the team, you can equip the new player title, Free of Thought.

There’s even a new “Dead Sprint” booster coming that drains your health when your stamina hits zero, but lets you keep running so you can get away faster.

Helldivers 2 is out now for PlayStation 5 and PC.