Helldivers 2 patch updates R-9 Eruptor explosion damage

Helldivers 2 has been updated again, this time with the usual bug fixes, but also to change how the R-9 Eruptor weapon works. This comes just days after the new warbond was announced, Polar Patriots, coming on May 9th.

According to the patch notes for version 1.000.302, the primary areas of change outside of that weapon update is crash fixes, social menu issues, misaligned scopes fix, and general improvements.

Onto the R-9 Eruptor, then, this has had the following change: “Increased explosion damage by 40 and removed shrapnel from the explosion”. The developer says this is to “avoid cases in which players would randomly one-shot themselves or their teammates in a huge radius around the explosion”, which, yeah, sounds fair enough.

There have been other gameplay changes, as follows:

Increased Shrieker sight and hearing range slightly.

Increased Gunship hearing range slightly

In other fixes, the developer says: “We have fixed issues with the way Damage-over-time effects were being applied. This should fix issues where only the network session owner could apply them, and other cases where they would be applied inconsistently.”

Here’s other gameplay fixes:

Firing the Punisher Plasma while wearing a shield backpack no longer damages the Helldiver

Fixed issues with some weapon scopes not being aligned in First-Person-View.

The sound when stimming no longer plays while being interrupted

Major orders with the “Kill task” now track score correctly. Previously it counted the entire squad’s kills once for each player, meaning it would multiply the score by the number of people on the mission; this is now amended.

Helldivers can no longer land on tall rocks in the “Horde Defend Missions”

Helldivers can no longer land on top of bug pillars in Deactivate Terminid Control System missions

Fix for the reinforce stratagem not being present if a Helldiver leaves the session before readying up and then hot joining the active session

You can check out all the other fixes, like the social menu fixes, and the crash fixes, via the official patch notes, here.

Helldivers 2 is out now for PC and PS5.