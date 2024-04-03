Helldivers 2 update increases level cap, makes balance changes

Arrowhead Games has deployed another patch for Helldivers 2 which has made balance changes, added more planetary hazards, and increased the level cap.

In terms of the planetary hazards, there will now be “blizzards” and “sandstorms”, while the level cap has been increased from 50 to 150. There’s a lot of balance changes, so they’re split up into categories, as follows:

Mission: Retrieve Essential Personnel

Moved the enemy spawn points further away from the objective to give players a fairer chance of defending the location.

There are fewer civilians required to complete the mission on higher difficulties.

Mission: Destroy Command Bunkers

Now has more objective locations, the mission was too easy before compared to other missions.

It can now appear in operations from difficulty 5

There’s a lot of changes to weapons, including primary, secondary, and support:

Arc Thrower: fixed charging inconsistencies; it will now always take 1s to charge a shot

Arc Thrower: reduced distance from 50m to 35m

Arc Thrower: increased stagger force

Guard Dog: now restores full ammo from supply boxes

Anti-Materiel Rifle: damage increased by 30%

Breaker Incendiary: damage per bullet increased from 15 per bullet to 20 per bullet

Fire damage per tick increased by 50% (from all sources)

Liberator Penetrator: now has a full auto mode

Dominator: increased damage from 200 to 300

Dominator: increased stagger

Diligence Counter Sniper: increased armor penetration from light to medium

Slugger: reduced stagger

Slugger: reduced damage from 280 to 250

Slugger: reduced demolition force

Slugger: fixed armor penetration tag in the menu

Slugger, Liberator Concussive, Senator: fixed incorrect armor penetration tags in the menu

Recoilless Rifle: increased the number of rockets you restore from supply boxes from 2 to 3

Spear: increased the number of missiles you restore from supply boxes from 1 to 2.

Heavy Machine Gun: the highest fire rate mode reduced from 1200 rpm to a more moderate 950

The developer also says that “Heavy and medium armour protects better and you now take about 10% less damage than before while wearing heavy and about 5% less when wearing medium armour. Fortified commando and light armour is unchanged”.

Oh there’s also a list of known issues too, including “Game might crash when picking up a snowball or throwing back a grenade”, so maybe stick to the objectives for now, just in case.

Check out the full list of changes and updates on the official Steam page.

Helldivers 2 is out now for PC and PlayStation 5.