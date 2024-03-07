Helldivers 2 “Cutting Edge” Warbond brings experimental democracy to the galaxy on March 14

Arrowhead Game Studios have confirmed the deployment date for the first new Warbond slamming into Helldivers 2 – and it’s rolling out very soon. Arrowhead’s Social Media and Community Manager Katherine “Baskinator” Baskin took to the official PlayStation Blog to reveal that the “Cutting Edge” Warbond is coming to Helldivers 2 on March 14.

The blog opens with the following statement:

Helldivers… we need your help. The brainiacs in Super Earth Research & Development have some cool experimental armor ready to be field-tested. This is where you come in, you’re just the right people for the job.

I’m sure you can imagine how Reseach and Development goes in Helldivers 2’s ultra-violent, extremist future galaxy, and Cutting Edge is bringing the toys to prove it. Firstly, there are three new armour sets incoming. The EX-03 Prototype 3, the EX-16 Protoype 16, and the EX-00 Prototype X.

In addition to this we’re also getting three new primary weapons as detailed below:

LAS-16 Sickle: A short-burst laser rifle that never needs reloading, and instead relies on temperature management via its inbuilt heat sinks.

SG-8P Punisher Plasma: A modified Punisher shotgun that fires exploding plasma rounds ideal for taking apart bugs or bots in the name of Liberty.

Arc-12 Blitzer: Similar to the Arc Thrower, this close-range weapon can either fire off an arc of lightning or charge up to unleash a powerful bolt at any enemy scum foolish enough to threaten our way of life.

The Cutting Edge Warbond is also rolling out with the G23 Stun Grenade and the LAS-7 Dagger pistol, just to bump up yoiur arsenal a little more. You’ll also be able to unlock three new capes and emotes to personalise your style on the battlefield. You can watch the official Cutting Edge Warbond trailer below:

This reveal is perfectly timed, too, as a new event has appeared in-game today that requires players to work together to liberate Tien Kwan, the planet that houses the factories that build the EXO-45 Patriot Exosuits, a powerful mech suit that Helldivers veterans may remember as being incredibly overpowered in the first game. The lates Major Order tasks Helldivers with liberating Tien Kwan to allow the roll-out of the Exosuit as Stratagems in-mission. Whether they will be immediately awarded or unlocked as part of a future Warbond remains to be seen.

Either way, a new Warbond so soon coupled with the announcement of the Exosuits, and the recent balance patch confirm one thing: Arrowhead Game Studios are committed to Galactic Freedom. Are you?