EA Sports WRC VR beta mode coming via next update

EA has announced that the VR mode for the PC version of EA Sports WRC is available in beta now, after the 1.8.0 update has landed. The team says the update is expected to release on April 30th, and according to the official blog, will be a simply update, integrated into the main game as an additional boot mode.

Interestingly, the official FAQ says that “Previous VR implementations (like those seen in DiRT Rally and DiRT Rally 2.0) were built with the help of external partners, whereas for EA SPORTS WRC, Codemasters have been developing VR in-house for the first time”, adding that “Due to the wide range of VR headsets available in the market, on top of the wide range of PC hardware specs in general, we currently cannot test for all possible scenarios and configurations”.

There’s a new trailer for the VR mode, below:

Supported headsets for the game’s VR mode are as follows:

Meta Quest 3

Meta Quest 2

Meta Quest Pro

Valve Index

Oculus Rift S

Oculus CV1

HTC Vive

If you’ve got a HTC Vive Cosmos, or Vive Pro 2, EA says those are only considered “partially supported” for now, and that regardless of what headset you use, you should use the same peripherals you would use in non-VR modes, like a steering wheel, controller, or keyboard.

For console fans, it’s not such great news, as the team says “There are currently no plans to add VR to EA SPORTS WRC on console in any capacity, Beta or otherwise.”

“We are really excited to be bringing VR to EA Sports WRC”, says Creative Director, Matthew Battison, adding “With VR, players will be able to experience rallying directly through the driver’s eyes and immerse themselves fully in the challenging experience that the WRC offers. They will be able to feel the adrenaline as they reach incredible speeds and tackle gravity-defying jumps in the unforgiving asphalt, gravel, and snow stages, while soaking in the highly detailed environments of the 18 game locations.”

EA Sports WRC is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X. The VR update is only for PC.