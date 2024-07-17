EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team | What’s new to the mode?

EA Sports FC 25 has made some changes that will benefit those players who spend hundreds of hours within Ultimate Team, with the developers listening to community feedback in an effort to make certain aspects of UT more accessible and easier to manage. The mode will also be implementing the new Rush mode for players to enjoy together, as well as FCIQ having significance as well. For all the big changes and tweaks coming to EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team, read on to see what is coming this year.

Rush in EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team

Players will be able to bring their own player to Rush and play with three other friends where you’ll work together to earn rewards. It features a four-person lobby, and if you don’t have three friends, it will matchmake you with other players from around the world. Exciting in-game events can be selected which are inspired by the world of football, and we saw La Liga Rush which was introduced because of Real Madrid’s dominance in the Spanish league. A new type of currency called Rush Points have been introduced, and by completing challenges, players will be able to spend these on exclusive rewards within the mode.

Player Roles

We’ve covered FCIQ and how tactics have changed in EA Sports FC 25. These changes are coming to Ultimate Team in the form of each card having attached player roles inspired by real-world data thanks to Opta. If you aren’t a huge fan of developing individual tactics of your players, you’ll be able to override this with the manager. By switching to the manager’s tactics, you’ll only be playing to your manager’s way of playing.

Community feedback

EA has listened to community feedback to make some small but important changes that will improve the game, as well as making the fans who have been calling out for change happy. Here are the main tweaks that are being made to EA Sports FC 25 Ultimate Team.