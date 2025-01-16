EA Sports FC 25 “gameplay refresh update” out today

EA has announced a “gameplay refresh” update for EA Sports FC 25, which hits today, and will affect most aspects of the on-pitch gameplay.

The developer says that title update 8 is “the most significant mid-season gameplay overhaul we’ve ever made, based on your feedback”.

There’s a huge amount of info to get into, so let’s start with…

Defenders catching up to fast ball carriers too easily

Attackers controlling the ball are naturally slower than when they’re at full sprint without the ball, but we’ve seen that defenders can sometimes catch fast-moving ball carriers too quickly.

As a result, TU #8 addresses instances of players catching up to the ball carrier despite the ball carrier having much higher Pace Attributes.

In practice, this means that it will now be harder for slower defenders to catch up to faster attackers in FC 25. Addressing this issue not only removes a pain point you’ve been telling us about, but it also helps us further focus on providing a more fluid offensive gameplay experience, as detailed throughout this Pitch Notes.

Here’s how it will look after the patch:

This is just one of many huge updates, with the rest covering the following things:

More Fluid Offensive Positioning And Better Attacking Support

Reducing Tacklebacks (Losing The Ball After Your Tackle)

Improved Goalkeepers For Near Post Shots

Faster Passing, Balance Changes, And Issues Addressed

More Effective Shooting Inside The Box

Defensive Positioning And Behaviour

Updated Rush Club Search In Football Ultimate Team

One of the big updates will be the reducing tacklebacks, which feels like it’s been an issue for years in EA Sports and even previous FIFA titles. EA says: “Sometimes what feels like a successful tackle results in a tackleback, meaning that the opposing player wins the ball back. It happens in real life on occasion, it happens in video games too, but we’ve seen it happen more often than it should in FC 25, causing unnecessary frustration.”

You can check out the list of updates available in the pitch notes article on EA’s official website, here.

EA Sports FC 25 is available now on PC and consoles.