Dragon Age: The Veilguard gets N7 Day content in first patch since launch

A week since the launch of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, developer BioWare has dropped the first patch bringing a raft of tweaks and improvements to their RPG sequel, including some Mass Effect-themed content to celebrate N7 Day (that’s November 7 to you and me).

The patch is primarily bug fixes, but you can also find a set of N7 clothing in the Lighthouse when you go to change Rook’s casual and quest appearance. As for the actual patch, well, it’s quite a list.

From blocking issues preventing progress in quests to a fix for the endlessly repeating banter between certain characters (Harding and Taash, we’re looking at you), there are also multiple adjustments to the sound quality and direction. Perhaps one of the most immediately noticeable fixes is one that allows long hair to correctly interact with armour. You can check out the full patch notes here that go into proper detail.

The N& Day content itself isn’t all that exciting, with a new casual outfit and a new set of armour and a helm for questing (all styles dependant on class and race), but it is free and gives you something else to dress Rook in, so there is that. You can access it after completing Harding’s quest, The Singing Blade, and heading to the Caretaker’s Workshop in the Lighthouse. A chest beside the workshop contains the goods.

In the meantime, you can read our review of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, in which we said:

Despite a few visual glitches and some issues with the sound design and camera, Dragon Age: The Veilguard is just a really good time, plain and simple. It can be as fast-paced or as meandering as you like, with an abundance of side quests and extra-curricular activities to get on with, but the story delivers where it counts. It maintains the franchise’s usual through-lines of shadowy guilds and evil darkspawn, noble heroes and fascist mages, but brings it all up to date in ways that hit more often than they miss.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard was developed by BioWare and published by EA, and is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox.