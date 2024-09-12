BioWare details various locations coming to Dragon Age: The Veilguard in new blog

BioWare has today published a blog that details some of the interesting locations players will be able to explore in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Along with these unique areas, the blog looks at The Lighthouse, a place where Rook can rest, spend time with Companions, and learn more about the world through conversations. If that wasn’t enough, details about how companions interact with each other as the story progresses have also been revealed.

The Lighthouse will serve as your new home during Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Each companion will have their own room, for them to decorate to their own taste. Their rooms will progress over the course of the story, and it will also be the main location for one-on-one chats with them. Rook will have a room of their own, as well! Lastly, you will find the Caretaker’s Workshop here, where items can be upgraded and enchanted.

The key locations detailed in The Dragon Age: The Veilguard blog are as follows: