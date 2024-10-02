Dragon Age: The Veilguard soundtrack co-composers are Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe

BioWare and EA have together announced details on the official soundtrack for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which you can hear the main theme of right now. The full album will be available for pre-order on October 18th.

“One of our goals with the music for Dragon Age: The Veilguard was to provide a strong anchor between the world of Thedas and the diverse characters that inhabit that world,” says Cody Behiel, Audio Director for Dragon Age: The Veilguard. “We wanted to ensure that throughout the game’s story, whether at its most epic or its most intimate, players were able to feel their actions connect to the personal relationships they have been fostering. Working with Hans and Lorne took these ideas to greater emotional heights than we thought possible and I am so excited for players to experience it.”

Check out the main theme, below:

Hans Zimmer said, “Epic stories lend themselves to epic scores, and the narrative tapestry BioWare has woven in The Veilguard never left me wanting for inspiration, be it during the game’s moments of shining heroism or darkest emotional pitfalls. I’m proud to have shared the journey of creating the musical backdrop for the latest Dragon Age adventure with Lorne and the entire design team.”

Balfe is a GRAMMY award-winner, and has over 170 credits across games, tv, and movies. Balfe has been featured on Beyond: Two Souls, Assassin’s Creed 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and a lot more.

“The world of Dragon Age is an unprecedented immersive experience, and never more so than in Dragon Age: The Veilguard,” said Lorne Balfe. “Crafting this score alongside Hans Zimmer has allowed us to bring an epic new majesty to the realm of Thedas, bringing these characters and their stories to the next level. I cannot wait for people to play this game.”

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is coming to PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series S|X on October 31st.