Dragon Age: The Veilguard “journal 7” reveals progression and companion info

BioWare and EA has released a new development blog for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which focuses on progression, companions, and items.

There’s a collection of videos to go with the new article, but the focus gives players a new look at Rook’s skill tree, as well as how items can be augmented, some customisation (crafting and enchantment!), and of course, how your companion characters can grow and progress through the usual skill point allotment, but also through personal quests.

Take a look at the videos all collected into one, below. BioWare does note there are “minor spoilers” in the video, by the way, so be warned.

Reaching a max level of 50, Rook will be able to have a unique playstyle tuned to deliver coordinated attacks alongside their Companions. The largest experience boosts come from completing quests. The bigger and more momentous the quest the better the bonus will be. Rook also gains experience from killing enemies and exploring, but gaining levels is most efficient when helping the people of Thedas or taking time to deepen Rook’s bond with the Veilguard.

Much of the progression sounds similar to Inquisition, with skill points awarded when you get enough experience, and the skill stree lays out areas of growth, denoted by shape, as follows:

Large circle: Class (core skills and weapon proficiencies)

Diamond: Ability (can be assigned to an Ability slot)

Medium circle: Major Passive or Ability Upgrade (adds effects or modifies existing Abilities or stats, like guaranteeing a critical hit on knockdown or extending range)

Small hexagon: Trait (modifies existing class skill, like counter-attack, extending an attack combo or missile block/return)

Small circle: Minor Passive or Stat Boost (increases efficacy of Abilities, Passive, or stats)

BioWare says: “Node selections are designed to harmonize into cohesive builds. This ensures that Rook’s strength is always growing as the playstyle is being refined. Still, if another path calls to the player instead, Skill Points can be refunded (individually or the entire skill tree) at any time, with no resource costs, and spent elsewhere.

Each Class will also have access to three Specialization Areas, outlined in our Combat blog. Rook can gain powerful Abilities tuned to the theme of that Specialization, after unlocking it. While the Specialization Areas are themed by Faction, they are not restricted to a Rook of that Faction. For example, a Grey Warden Rook can still take the Veil Ranger Specialization if they are a Rogue.”

You can check out the full blog post for more on the items, and companion progression.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC (Steam Deck verified) on October 31st.